Emma hybrid mattress review: Is it really suitable for every kind of sleeper?
From design to performance, is the popular model as supportive and comfy as it claims to be?
Emma is one of the leading bed-in-a-box brands, now available in 26 countries. Although it’s a German company that originates from Frankfurt, the company has a substantial base in the UK.
This is good news on the carbon footprint reduction front, as well as ensuring free delivery and returns and impressive customer service.
The company makes three mattresses – the Emma original (foam), the Emma hybrid (foam and springs) and the Emma original hybrid (a more luxurious, high end hybrid).
The original is the bestseller by far, but the hybrid claims to be even better, yet still affordable. Not only does the hybrid promise to dramatically improve the way we sleep, with all the practical elements of a rolled mattress, but it claims to be supportive, comfy, breathable and suitable for every kind of sleeper.
Read more:
As with all hybrids, the magic lies in the layers and in the case of the Emma mattress, there are four (or five if you count the cover) in total, with each one focused on a different aspect of improving sleep quality. So we decided to test it out to see if it lives up to the hype.
You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Emma hybrid mattress
Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king
Mattress depth: 25cm
Material: Memory foam and springs
Trial period:200 nights
Guarantee: 10 years
Buy now £809 for a double, Amazon.co.uk
Design and features
The bottom layer (the chunkiest), is an HRX foam – a zoned, cold foam base layer that’s specially made to provide overall stability and support both the rest of the mattress and your spine.
Then comes a viscoelastic memory foam which contours to your body and distributes pressure and adapts to your shape.
Third – and this is what differentiates it from the Emma original – is the breathable (because air can so easily circulate) pocket sprung layer with 2,000 springs and a zoned system that tailors support to the main pressure points.
Next up is the breathable and patented Aigocell open-cell foam layer that absorbs moisture, keeps air flowing, provides pressure relief and limits motion transfer.
Read more: 12 best pillows that provide comfort and support
Finally, on the top, there’s a zip-able, washable (at an impressive 60C), moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic polyester cover that comes in Emma’s signature colours of grey and white.
Comfort and performance
It never ceases to astonish us how tightly these hybrids get packed into a box. With pure foam, it stands to reason, but once you add springs into the mix, it’s pretty impressive. At 25kg (for a double) and 45cm x 45cm x 110cm dimensions for the box, we found this one reasonably easy to move about (even upstairs) and to unpack (but have scissors at the ready), with the mattress ready to sleep on in just three hours. As with many mattresses containing foam, there’s some off-gassing, but nothing that lasts more than a few days.
Comfort wise, it’s a bit softer and bouncier than others we’ve tried – we’d give it a 7.5 or eight out of 10 (if 10 is the softest). That doesn’t necessarily make it better or worse, but it’s something to consider if that’s your preference and probably helps explain why it’s not a great mattress for anyone very big or overweight. The mattress also seems to perform better on a solid base than a slatted base – with the latter, you feel like you’re starting to move into blancmange territory.
Support and pressure relief are also superb, especially for people like us who are average weight and sleep on their front and sides. You really feel supported yet well cushioned in those key pressure point areas of knees, hips, lumbar and shoulders, but without compromising on comfort. And – hallelujah to this – this also goes for back sleepers, again provided they are average weight or lighter.
Read more: 9 best guest beds that are perfect for small spaces
As any back sleeper will know, getting the right zoned support is no mean feat and most mattresses just don’t cut it. But be warned that the heavier you are, the more these benefits get cancelled out.
Your sleeping partner won’t have to huff and puff when you move in the night as this mattress excels at absorbing movement. Again, this gains major brownie points from us as so many mattresses fail on this point.
Breathability is an important factor, especially if you tend to get hot at night, and you shouldn’t be disappointed in this regard – we found the mattress stayed cool, without feeling cold, even when the room was really warm, although if we were nit-picking we have found other mattresses even more cooling.
Read more: 10 best linen bedding sets that are low maintenance
Longevity is exceptional – you’ll get no sagging even years later. In fact, it should feel as good as new for even longer than other hybrids.
It’s a no-flip mattress – great news if that’s one of your least favourite aspects of getting a new mattress – and you don’t even have to rotate it, although there are handles to help if you want to (also useful for pulling up the mattress when it comes to sheet changing day).
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The verdict: Emma Hybrid mattress
If you like your mattresses on the slightly softer and bouncier side, you’re bound to love this Emma mattress that would be right at home in a five star hotel. Whatever position you sleep in, you’ll enjoy the benefits of the support – although the heavier you are, the less likely this is, particularly when it comes to back sleepers. This makes it a versatile option for people who sleep in different positions throughout the night or whose partner sleeps in different positions for them. It’s not the cheapest hybrid, but we think it’s well worth the money.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on mattresses and other bedding offers, try the below links:
From memory foam to pocket spring, these are the best mattresses of 2021 to shop now
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.