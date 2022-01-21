The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Nectar flash sale 2022: Sleep easy with 40 per cent off any mattress plus a free protector
Don’t hit snooze on this stellar deal that’s guaranteed to give bedtime a boost
A mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make, considering we spend such a massive chunk of our lives in bed. So if yours is erring on the side of lumpy, it could be time to get an upgrade.
While a quality mattress can be a ticket to restful sleep, getting a new one can be costly: but that’s where Nectar comes in.
The award-winning brand has launched a huge flash sale that you’re not going to want to miss out on, with a whopping 40 per cent off all of its mattresses, including IndyBest’s top-rated memory foam offering (was £749, now £449.40, Nectarsleep.co.uk) which comes with a 365-night trial.
And the savings don’t stop there. Nectar is also offering customers the chance to take home one of its mattress protectors, which cost up to £75, for free (Nectarsleep.co.uk).
Ready to get a good night’s sleep? Here’s everything you need to know about Nectar’s deal, including our honest review of the brand’s memory foam mattress.
Read more:
Nectar memory foam mattress, UK double: Was £749, now £449.40, Nectarsleep.co.uk
This mattress from Nectar received rave reviews in our round-up of the best mattresses for 2022. So, you know the popular bed-in-a-box brand is one you can trust.
Comprising three layers of foam, our tester said the mattress is slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers, as well as smaller and lighter people. “The fourth layer, the soft quilted adaptive cooling cover, means you won’t feel hot, and we also like the seven zoned layer which attends to all your support needs,” they explained.
In our in-depth review, our tester added that the mattress has “impressive bounce, stability and that instant feeling of relaxation while also being supported right across the body”. “Not too soft, not too firm, it sits nicely in the middle, pushing ever so slightly towards the softer end of the scale,” they said. “With excellent longevity, that’s likely to be the case for years to come – you’ll get no sagging or softening over time,” they added.
The USP on this particular offering is the 365-night trial, which means you get an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you, and if you do keep it, there’s a lifetime warranty.
If you’re eco-conscious, it’s also worth noting that Nectar also stands out for being the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral – all emissions are offset by various global schemes, including an Amazon forest protection programme.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on bedding and other homeware buys, try the links below:
Now you’ve got the mattress, these are the best winter bedding sets you’ll need
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.