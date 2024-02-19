10 top experiences for pampered pets

Have you ever wished that your dog could be with you on holiday? Now it’s possible, with the help of a private jet service dedicated to dogs. Read about this, and much more, in our pick of the best products and brands for pampered pets.

Keep tabs on your four-legged family member

(Pawfit)

Pawfit understands that a pet is part of the family, and when you’re out and about exploring with your furry friend, you want to make sure that they’re not just having fun, but also that they’re kept safe.

The Pawfit 3 GPS Pet Tracker is an advanced, 100% waterproof dog tracker that allows you to keep track of where your beloved pet is. Essential safety features include the ‘Find’ mode, which updates your pet’s location every five seconds, so you can keep tabs even when they’re off exploring.

The device also enables you to set personalised activity goals and boasts personalised voice commands, as well as LED light and sound tracking. The family sharing function means you can share your pet’s activity with multiple family members. Subscription required, which includes essential features to keep your pet safe.

From £54.99.

Discover a dog food suited to those with sensitive stomachs

(Burns)

Burns Hypoallergenic dry dog food range has claimed the top prize in the Best Specialist Food category at the Your Dog Awards. This is the latest win in a long history of accolades for the pioneering pet nutrition brand, which specialises in creating healthy, wholesome and delicious recipes for pets, and has done so for over 30 years.

Burns Sensitive dry dog food is made with the highest quality ingredients and specially formulated for dogs with common intolerances. It’s available in several tasty varieties, including fish and wholegrain maize, and pork and potato. Give your dog a dinner you know they’ll enjoy.

Keep your furry friend feeling fresh

(Watermans)

As a pet owner, there’s no better feeling than seeing your four-legged friend with healthy, shiny and clean fur, and the team at Watermans have created a recipe that does just that.

Using a formula containing black seed oil and sea buckthorn, Watermans Pet Wash has been made to soothe and enhance the appearance of fur, while its concentration of neem seed oil helps to repel fleas and ticks. What’s more, the shampoo boasts a bubblegum fragrance, so your pet will be left smelling as sweet as sugar.

Feed your dog a nourishing daily meal

(Butcher's)

Butcher’s believes that every dog deserves naturally nourishing food, every day. That’s why it created a wholesome bowlful of British-made food for your pup. Its Healthy Heart recipes are vet recommended and nutritionist crafted.

Every recipe has the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support heart muscle function, to help keep your beloved pet happy and healthy. These 100% complete, balanced and grain-free recipes contain a combination of key ingredients to support a healthy heart and to help your dog thrive.

Plant-based omega-3 help to support a healthy heart, taurine and l-carnitine support heart muscle function, and vitamins C and E help strengthen natural immune defences. Available in trays or tins. Head to Pets at Home and stock up on Healthy Heart 24-pack trays for just £11.50.

Butcher’s 24 x 150g packs only. Subject to availability. Selected stores and online. Offer ends 12 March 2024.

Find a food for fussy cats

(Applaws)

Founded in 2002, Applaws strives to create natural recipes for cats and dogs. The company is a proud B Corp organisation, having received certification in 2021. Treat your cat with Applaws Cat Food, available in wet and dry formats, as well as a range of treats.

Crafted from natural, high-quality ingredients, it’s available in a variety of combinations, textures and formats, for even the fussiest of cats. With a selection of natural and delicious recipes on the menu, you’re sure to find a dish that your cat loves — whatever their purr-sonality. Now with a new look, but the same great taste.

Discover a hypoallergenic food that dogs will love

(Forthglade)

Forthglade’s natural dog food promotes a healthy lifestyle for all life stages, from puppy to senior dog. Choose from a wide variety of hypoallergenic recipes, designed to satisfy even the fussiest of four-legged friends.

Forthglade’s wet meals are made in Devon with high quality, natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals and botanicals to support overall health and wellbeing. They’re so good they’ve been awarded the Best Wet Food by the readers of Your Dog for four years in a row.

Get 25% off your first order with code FORTHGLADE25, valid until 14 March 2024

Give your dog the gift of a good night’s sleep

(Baker & Bray)

Offer your dog the ultimate comfort and luxury with the award-winning Baker & Bray Eco Friendly Orthopaedic Dog Bed. Designed by vets, these European-made beds are made to support your dog’s joints through all life stages, helping to prevent and alleviate any discomfort or pain.

For puppies, this can assist in minimising problems later in life, and for seniors, may ease the symptoms of aging bones. Crafted from GRS-certified recycled materials, each bed integrates 40 plastic bottles and features eco-friendly memory foam and skin-gentle fabrics.

Removable, washable covers ensure ease of care, and the beds are available in contemporary colours and sizes so they also look great, too.

Use code 10OFFDOGBED to receive an additional £10 off sale prices. Get a full refund if your dog isn’t 100% satisfied within the first 30 nights.

Treat your pet to an un-furgettable holiday

(PetsPyjamas)

PetsPyjamas believes that holidays are far more fun with your dog in tow. That’s why it’s curated over 18,000 dog-welcoming hotels, country houses, cottages, B&Bs and pubs with rooms, ready for your next adventure. Plus, hundreds have exclusive packages you won’t find anywhere else.

Think fabulous treats and extras such as gourmet dog meals, toys, treats and even spa treatments for you and your pet. And, best of all, dogs go free with PetsPyjamas, making your escapades even more affordable. From walking holidays in the Cotswolds to luxury hotels, coastal retreats and manor houses — the choices are extensive.

Visit PetsPyjamas to start planning your pet-away. Enjoy 5% off your first booking with TAKETHEDOG (applies to all bookings over £500). Offer valid until 1 May 2024.

Travel the world with your furry friend

(K9 Jets)

K9 Jets is a pet-dedicated, pay-per-seat shared private jet charter service that enables you to travel with your beloved four-legged family member beside you in the cabin. The company is committed to raising the bar on pet travel, so your furry companion can travel safely next to you, in the comfortable surroundings of a private jet cabin.

Absolutely no crates, no dark cargo spaces, no quarantine and, most importantly, no undue stress for the pet and owner. K9 Jets aims to make every journey seamless and provides exceptional levels of customer service every step of the way, creating memorable five-star (or five-paw) experiences.

K9 Jets flies every other week between London and New Jersey, monthly between London and Los Angeles, with regular flights between London to Dubai. Plus, new flights between London and top European hotspots to be announced for summer 2024.

Let your dog live a life they deserve

(Bruce's)

We understand that dog parents (or pawrents) live busy lives. That’s where Bruce’s comes in, a leading pet-care service that offers doggy day care, dog training, grooming and even boarding, with the purpose of enriching the lives of dogs and their families.

Its day care centres are specially designed to maximise convenience for customers, with an easy booking app and bespoke doggy bus home collection and drop-off service. The environment is safe, fun and enriching, allowing each doggy guest to socialise, learn and play.

Bruce’s is proud to offer a doggy day care service with a difference, giving its customers (both human and canine) the best possible experience. According to a recent poll by the company, 65% of Bruce’s customers intend to keep their dog enrolled for life. Why? Book a free taster session or on-site meeting at one of its day care centres to see for yourself. Subject to availability.

