The humble doorbell has been given the high-tech treatment with these cool bits of tech allowing you to see and speak to whoever’s at your doorstep, even when you’re not at home.

At this point, they’re pretty hard to ignore and it’s likely that most of your neighbours already have one. But, if you’re late to the smart doorbell party, fear not because we’ve just found a great deal on one of the industry’s bestsellers. Plus, it’s an IndyBest best buy, so you know it’s going to be good.

Of course, we’re talking about the Ring video doorbell, which you can now snap up for 40 per cent less at Amazon, thanks to the Prime Day sale – which has seen reductions across everything from tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers.

Aside from welcoming neighbours, the Ring gadget will help you manage deliveries, boost home security and ward off so-called “porch pirates”, meaning you can rest easy no matter where you are, be it relaxing on the sofa, hard at work or sunning yourself on a remote beach.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the deal and to see our review of how this clever bit of kit works in action.

Ring video doorbell: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

A saving of £40 will certainly leave you feeling smug, especially when you now never need to miss a parcel.

Named the best overall buy in our video doorbell guide, our tester only had good things to say about this snazzy piece of home security. “There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact – and it even has night vision,” they shared, adding, “It was an absolute breeze to install too – DIY novices will be able to do it with no trouble.”

“It enables you to talk to people on your doorstep through the easy-to-navigate app, even when you’re not at home,” they raved. And at 40 per cent off, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, now may be the best time to buy.

