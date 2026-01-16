The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners, tried and tested on every kind of mess
From clogged drains to leaf-covered patios and muddy carpets, they had their work cut out
Having one of the best wet and dry vacuums at home can make light work of mess both indoors and out. Unlike standard vacuum cleaners, which are designed for indoor dust and dry debris only, wet/dry models can tackle almost anything – from spilt drinks in the kitchen and blocked sinks, to leaf-strewn patios, sawdust and DIY detritus.
With strong suction, generous tank capacities and a choice of useful attachments, these machines are built to handle tasks your regular indoor vacuum can’t. Whether you’re mopping up muddy paw prints in the hallway, unblocking a drain, or giving the garden patio a seasonal clean, a wet/dry vacuum is one of the most versatile cleaning tools you can own.
From builder-friendly premium models to cheap-and-cheerful budget vacs, it can be tricky to decide which one’s right for you. That’s why I’ve tested and compared some of the best wet/dry vacuums available right now, from affordable, compact designs to heavy-duty machines, to help you find the right one to fit your needs.
The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Titan TTB776VAC 1,400W wet and dry vacuum: £69.99, Screwfix.com
- Best budget buy – Daewoo 20l wet and dry cylinder vacuum cleaner: £58.88, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for indoor and outdoor cleaning – Numatic Charles CVC370 wet and dry vacuum: £149.99, Myhenry.com
How I tested
During the testing period, I used these vacuums for real-world indoor and outdoor cleaning jobs at home, while switching between wet and dry vacuuming. I considered the results and quality of each device against their price tags. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1Titan TTB776VAC 1,400W wet and dry vacuum
- Best Wet and dry vacuum cleaner overall
- Capacity 25l dry, 20l wet
- Cable length 5.5m
- Weight 7.5kg
- Accessories Crevice nozzle, dust nozzle, brush nozzle
- Motor 1,400W
- Why we love it
- Powerful suction
- Electrical outlet for power tools
- Blower mode adds versatility
- Take note
- Dust bag is pretty flimsy
- Short cable
If you’re after a true workhorse, the Titan wet and dry vacuum delivers. With its 1,400W motor and generous capacity (25l dry, 20l wet), it makes light work of clearing up leaves, grit, and even post-scrub dirty water on patios or in the garage. The suction is impressive, and the included crevice tool is especially handy for sinks, drains, gaps in decking or fence slats, and awkward corners where debris builds up.
Switching between wet and dry vacuuming is refreshingly simple, and the blower function is a useful extra for clearing leaves from driveways or paths. During testing, it coped well with outdoor messes and water, leaving my limestone patio almost dry in a single pass. Indoors, it’s just as effective at clearing muddy paw prints from hard floors or sucking up spilt drinks in the kitchen, making it a handy backup to your regular household vacuum.
However, the single dust bag included is a little flimsy, and it tore during testing while picking up wet debris, so take care when emptying. The short cable also means you’ll need an extension lead for bigger cleanups. Still, for the price, the Titan offers excellent value. It’s powerful and versatile – perfect for anyone who needs a budget-friendly vacuum for indoor jobs, garden waste, or workshop mess.
2Vacmaster artificial grass and outdoor vacuum
- Best Vet and dry vacuum cleaner for artificial grass
- Capacity 18l wet or dry
- Cable length 10m
- Weight 4.4kg
- Accessories Crevice tool, two brush nozzles (one plastic, one brass for artificial grass), two floor nozzles (one plastic, one brass for artificial grass)
- Motor 1,250W
- Why we love it
- Excellent suction for outdoor messes
- Two nozzles designed specifically for artificial grass
- Relatively lightweight
- Take note
- Hose quality could be sturdier
This clever little vacuum really excels when it comes to cleaning artificial grass. With two purpose-built nozzles – one plastic and one brass – the Vacmaster artificial grass and outdoor vacuum lifts grit, leaves, and other debris from turf without causing damage, making it a perfect choice for fake lawns. Suction is strong and consistent, even when clearing muck out of my French drains or cleaning soapy suds from the patio.
Weighing just 4.4kg, it’s very lightweight and easy to assemble, so you can be up and running in minutes. The 10m cable gives you plenty of range across gardens and patios, while the blower function adds flexibility for leaf clearing.
It does feel a little plastic-y, particularly the hose, which is prone to kinking. The 18l capacity is more modest than some heavy-duty workshop vacs, but still plenty for most garden jobs. Although its design is geared towards outdoor spaces, it’s also useful for smaller indoor messes such as muddy entranceways or quick spillages.
Overall, the Vacmaster is a lightweight, affordable, and highly effective option for anyone with artificial grass or tricky outdoor spaces to keep clean.
3Daewoo 20l wet and dry cylinder vacuum cleaner
- Best Budget wet and dry vacuum cleaner
- Capacity 20l wet or dry
- Cable length 5.5m
- Weight 4.4kg
- Accessories Floor nozzle, crevice/brush tool
- Motor 1,000W
- Why we love it
- Great value for money
- Telescopic tube up to 64cm
- Lightweight
- Take note
- The short power cable limits reach
- No power tool socket
The Daewoo wet and dry cylinder vacuum cleaner proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to get reliable performance. Despite its low price, it really packs a punch in terms of suction, handling water and debris easily in one pass. During testing, it impressed me on wet and dry messes, quickly sucking up spills and clearing damp leaves and debris from the patio. It also did a solid job indoors on hard floors, especially when it came to clearing up muddy paw prints.
Assembly is refreshingly simple – just slot the casters in and it’s ready to go. It also comes with a filter cover, so you can switch between wet and dry cleaning without much hassle. If the hose does get blocked, it’s easily fixed: just unplug the hose, pop it into the suction point, and the machine clears it instantly, thanks to the strong airflow.
At 4.4kg, it’s lightweight and portable, but there are compromises. The 5.5m cable feels short compared with some rivals, and the 1.5m hose is only average in reach. There’s also no power tool socket, which limits workshop use. That said, for the price, this Daewoo device offers good value. If you want a simple, no-frills wet and dry vacuum with solid suction for household or light garage jobs, it’s a bargain buy.
4Numatic Charles CVC370 wet and dry vacuum
- Best Wet and dry vacuum cleaner for indoor & outdoor cleaning
- Capacity 15l dry, 9l wet
- Cable length 10m
- Weight 9kg
- Accessories Crevice tool, dusting brush, upholstery nozzle
- Motor 1,000W
- Why we love it
- Built-in safety float valve prevents overfilling
- Quieter than many wet and dry vacuums
- Take note
- Bulky to store
- Not the most portable design
A dependable all-rounder, the Numatic Charles wet and dry vacuum prioritises durability and power over sleek looks. With a generous 15l dry and 9l wet capacity, it’s well suited to jobs indoors and outside – whether that’s everyday vacuuming, decorating mess, garage clean-ups, or tackling unexpected spills.
What sets Charles apart is its versatility. In dry mode, it offers strong, steady suction on hard floors and carpets, while in wet mode, it easily clears up leaks and spilt liquids. The safety float valve is a handy addition, preventing overfilling when tackling sink blockages or larger spills.
Accessories are practical and well-made, including a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery nozzle. The longer 10m cable gives plenty of reach without needing to constantly unplug. At around 71dB, it’s also quieter than many wet and dry vacuums in its class. Although, at 9kg, it’s not the easiest machine to manoeuvre or store, especially if you’re limited on space.
Overall, though, the Charles is a great option if you want a vacuum that you can use indoors as well as outside. If you’ve got the space and don’t mind its bulk, it’s a reliable, long-term investment that will handle serious cleaning jobs, without fuss.
5Kärcher WD 6 P premium wet and dry vacuum
- Best Premium wet and dry vacuum cleaner
- Capacity 30l wet or dry
- Cable length 8m
- Weight 9.6kg
- Accessories Crevice tool, floor attachment
- Motor 1,300W
- Why we love it
- Huge 30l capacity for heavy-duty jobs
- Powerful motor with outstanding suction
- Blower function for clearing patios and awkward corners
- Power tool socket for dust extraction
- Take note
- Bulky design takes up storage space
Built for serious clean-ups in the home, garden, or workshop, this Kärcher wet and dry vacuum has a huge 30l stainless steel drum and a 1,300W motor. In short, it’s a powerhouse for wet and dry debris. Suction is superb, easily pulling up sawdust, grit, and water after patio scrubbing. Thanks to the clever flat-pleated filter system, there’s no need to switch filters when changing from wet to dry use.
Versatility is a real strength here. The blower mode clears leaves and debris, while the power tool socket makes it easy to extract dust from saws and sanders. The 2.2m hose and multiple nozzles add to its adaptability. It’s not just a workshop and patio powerhouse, either – indoors, it handled fine dust and everyday spills with the same efficiency, and the long hose made reaching under furniture much easier.
At nearly 10kg, it’s not the lightest, and the large drum demands storage space, so it’s not ideal for indoor use as a second vacuum cleaner. But if you want one machine that can handle everything from fine dust to soggy garden mess, this Kärcher is hard to beat. It’s a tough, reliable investment for anyone who needs big cleaning power.
6Kärcher WD 3 wet and dry vacuum
- Best Value Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner
- Capacity 17l wet or dry
- Cable length 4m
- Weight 4.5kg (without accessories)
- Accessories Floor nozzle, crevice tool
- Motor 1,000W
- Why we love it
- Premium Kärcher build at an affordable price
- Lightweight plastic drum makes emptying easy
- Powerful suction
- Take note
- Short cable and hose reach
Despite its modest 1,000W motor, the Kärcher WD 3 wet and dry vacuum feels far more powerful in use, easily handling both dry debris and excess liquid. Switching between wet and dry cleaning is seamless, with no need to change filters – just empty the drum before swapping tasks.
At 17l, the capacity is generous enough for household, garage, and garden jobs, while the plastic container keeps the weight to just 4.5kg. This makes it far easier to carry and empty than heavier stainless steel designs, particularly when you’re dealing with water or damp debris. The suction hose wraps neatly around the body for storage, and there’s a handy onboard area for the accessories.
During testing, it made quick work of draining excess liquid, although the nozzle did clog a couple of times with heavier debris before the suction cleared it. The included dust bag is reassuringly sturdy, though the lack of a filter cover means things can get messy with wet or muddy pick-ups. It worked just as well in the house as it did in the garage, coping with pet hair and minor kitchen spills, which makes it a reasonably sound second vacuum for the home.
The main compromises are its short 4m cable and 2m hose (which limit your reach compared with pricier Kärcher models), and the minimal accessory set. Still, if you want a no-fuss wet and dry vacuum from a trusted name, the WD 3 is a lightweight, versatile, and budget-friendly choice.
What is the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner?
For overall power and value, the Titan TTB776VAC is a workhorse and our best wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its strong suction, generous tank, and handy attachments make light work of indoor spills, muddy paw prints, and outdoor debris alike. Switching between wet and dry cleaning is simple, and the blower function adds extra versatility for patios and driveways.
The Numatic Charles CVC370 is perfect if you want one machine to handle both indoor and outdoor tasks. It’s built to last, with reliable suction, a safety float valve to prevent overfilling, and a long cable that reaches across bigger spaces. Meanwhile, for heavy-duty jobs or larger areas, the Kärcher WD 6 P S is a premium pick with a huge capacity and powerful motor, ideal for tackling workshops, patios, or messy renovations.
How I tested the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners
While testing wet and dry vacuums on everything from artificial grass to pet hair embedded into carpet, I considered the following criteria:
- Cleaning power: I assessed the vacuums’ suction power and the effectiveness of their wet cleaning modes. I tackled drains clogged with leaves, sludgy patios, compacted dirt, and sawdust from DIY projects, as well as testing blower functions for leaf clearing. They were also put to the test on everyday messes such as muddy paw prints, liquid spills in kitchens and bathrooms, and fine dust in the garage or workshop. This gave me a clear sense of which models work well as a household backup vacuum as well as an outdoor cleaning tool.
- Ease of use: I assessed how easy they were to set up, use and empty. I noted their weight and manoeuvrability – wheels or casters make moving a heavy vacuum easier, while long cables and hoses are useful for larger spaces without having to resort to an extension lead. This is especially important when working around corners, furniture, patios or stonework. Extra marks were awarded to vacuums with clear controls, long cables and good hose flexibility.
- Extra features: The more attachments supplied, the more versatile your vacuum will be. I looked for crevice tools, floor nozzles, artificial grass tools, and even car cleaning brushes, carpet cleaning nozzles and upholstery tools.
- Filters: Good filtration helps when switching between wet and dry jobs, and some models come with washable or replaceable filters, for convenience.
- Build quality and warranty: Sturdier designs generally last longer, and a decent warranty gives you added reassurance should something go wrong further down the line.
- Noise levels: If you plan to use your vacuum indoors and outside, the lower the decibel rating, the better. Aim for something that hits around the 70dB mark, to avoid irate neighbours.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
All the wet/dry vacuums we feature have been tested in the real-life environments in which you’ll be using them. Joanne Lewsley has been reviewing vacuum cleaners and other household appliances for several years, for IndyBest and other consumer sites. She’s tested everything from the best cordless vacuums to the best upright vacuums, putting them through practical cleaning scenarios to see how they perform when it really matters.
She’s tested all of the featured wet and dry vacuums in a household that has a dozen pigeons living under the solar panels next door, leaving feathers and excrement everywhere, and a golden retriever determined to turn a limestone patio into a mud spa. On top of that, Joanne’s used these vacuums to tackle jobs such as scraping crusted-on dirt from growing vegetables on her bike shed roof, unclogging French drains that would give you trench foot, and hunting down rogue dog hairs from every hidden corner of the garden. Inside her home, she’s plumbed new depths in unblocking sinks, picking up everyday spills and vacuuming up debris from a recent decorating job.
Her hands-on approach ensures we highlight the models that genuinely make household cleaning easier, showing how each one performs in everyday situations rather than just on paper.
