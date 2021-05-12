Across the country, NHS staff and key workers have been lauded for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

International Nurses Day, which falls on 12 May, recognises the contribution by nurses in the UK and across the world. As frontline workers during the pandemic, this year’s event is the perfect opportunity to commemorate the work nurses have done in tackling Covid-19.

The event is marked annually on the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, who lived from 12 May 1820 to 13 August 1910 – and is often referred to as the founder of modern nursing.

This year, the theme set by the International Council of Nurses is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A vision for future healthcare.”

“IND 2021 aims to look back and reflect on the impact of Covid-19 on the health system and the nursing profession and how this will affect the future of healthcare,” the INC said in a statement.

In order to show appreciation for nurses and health care staff, many companies are offering discounts on their products and services, both during the pandemic and specifically for National Nurses Day. It’s a small gesture, but these discounts could help to ease some of the extreme difficulties nurses face on the frontline day in, day out.

From mindfulness apps offering free membership to NHS workers to discounted taxi rides and parking as well as mental health support, we’ve found the brands doing their bit to support the NHS.

If you usually rely on public transport to get you to and from work, you can minimise the risk of coming into contact with other people by booking a taxi ride with Addison Lee, which is currently offering 25 per cent off rides for NHS workers with the code “KEY25”.

Letterbox flower delivery service Bloom & Wild is offering a generous 25 per cent off your first order if you’re an NHS worker, or work in social care, the emergency services or armed forces. At IndyBest, we’re big fans of the flower brand which earned a spot in our letterbox flowers and dried flowers round-ups.

To ensure key workers can make essential journeys safety, Halfords is offering eight per cent off maintenance checks in-store through Health Service Discounts. The money-off voucher can be used on bikes, car accessories and anything else in one of the 462 stores nationwide.

Mindfulness app Headspace has extended its offer of free access to its premium service for NHS workers until the end of December 2021, as long as you sign up with an NHS email address.

IndyBest found it to be the best choice for anyone who is new to practising mindfulness, with its guided meditations for everything from stress to sleep, along with easy to follow breathing and movement exercises.

Amid trying times, NHS practitioner health service, Heather Wellbeing, is connecting NHS staff with its network of more than 200 qualified psychotherapists to provide free online therapy. Its aim is to provide around 21,000 hours of therapy, worth an estimated £1.7m.

Sessions can be booked between 4am-11pm and staff can have six sessions for free. The sessions can take place over WhatsApp, Skype or over the phone call and can be booked here.

The department store donated items including pillows, phone chargers, eye masks and hand creams to local hospitals to ensure more comfortable break times for NHS staff during the pandemic.

Alongside this, it has launched a £1m community support fund with the John Lewis Partnership to donate to local communities and charities including Age UK, FareShare, Trussell Trust, Grocery Aid and Retail Trust.

NHS workers can access 10 per cent off parking spaces at homes and businesses around the UK by simply signing up with an NHS work email address.

While the UK government has made car parking free in all UK hospitals, this is absolutely the next best thing in case you can’t find a space.

Self care has never been more important, and skincare and cosmetics retailer The Body Shop is showing its appreciation for frontline workers by offering up to 25 per cent off through the Blue Light Card scheme – a specialist discount service.

In order to secure a Blue Light Card, there is an initial sign-up fee of £4.99, but much like a student discount card, it gives you access to a range of discounts and lasts for two years.

More than two million members are now signed up to the Blue Light Card which boasts over 15,000 partner retailers making it the UK’s number one discount service for healthcare workers.

Also available via The Blue Light Card, NHS workers can enjoy up to 10 per cent off on full price items from footwear specialist Schuh.

From cosy slippers to help you relax in the evenings to dressier shoes for off-duty evenings, simply access the promo code from Blue Light and enjoy both in-store and online.

The fitness clothing brand Sports Direct is offering an exclusive 20 per cent off full price items for NHS workers through a voucher from Health Services Discounts.

The leading sportswear retailer stocks training gear, shoes, trainers, boots, sports equipment and accessories from brands including Adidas, Nike, New Balance and more, both in-store and online.

