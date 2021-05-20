Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have joined a long line of celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Alba – not to mention fashion editors for the likes of Vogue – in carrying their newborn son, August, in an Artipoppe zeitgeist baby carrier.

When we rolled up to a pub lunch wearing the same yin yang version of the zeitgeist owned by the royal couple, a friend with grown-up children (half) joked that she’d consider having another child if it meant she could tote it around in one of these slings. And she has a point.

The Artipoppe carrier is essentially the “it bag” of baby slings (with corresponding price tags) – and is the antidote to traditional nursery aesthetics. With leopard print, purple tartan and red snakeskin as just a few examples of the patterns – parents don’t feel they are relegated to a world of pastels and practicality.

The Artipoppe truly complements stylish outfits – or even brings panache to what might otherwise be, let’s face it, an ensemble of possibly stained and certainly unstructured loungewear. We aren’t exaggerating when we say that we think an Artipoppe carrier would not look out of place on a parent dressed in black tie.

Baby wearing has been popular for centuries all over the world – if done correctly it’s a safe and easy way of transporting them – and it allows the wearer to have both hands free. Not only this, but it encourages bonding and is an increasingly popular choice for busy, social parents.

While the zeitgeist is a thing of beauty it also boasts comfort, safety and ease of use. We put it to the test with a 12-month-old baby for a couple of days – here’s what we thought.

Artipoppe zeitgeist baby carrier yin yang Buy now £677, Artipoppe.com What are Artipoppe Zeitgeist carriers made from? Wait, first we need to talk about the box it arrives in, which is an artwork in and of itself: a honeycomb design swarming with beautiful bees. Call us suckers but we felt seduced from the moment we saw it, and it was clear we were involved in a luxury situation. Nothing about this said “baby stuff inside”. Inside, you’ll find a protective bag for your carrier – like you might with a handbag or pair of shoes. The zeitgeist is made from a range of different materials including silk, cashmere, cotton, velvet – all the lush stuff, basically. All are breathable and all are gentle on baby skin. The range of patterns and textures is vast – the phrase spoilt for choice comes to mind. The yin yang 1970 favoured by Eugenie and Jack is made from 60 per cent cashmere, 25 per cent cotton and 15 per cent mulberry silk. What age range does it cater to? You can start to wear your baby in a zeitgeist carrier from birth to around two-years-old. However, you’ll need to make sure your little one can hold their head up independently. Obviously, the weight of a child and strength of the carrying adult is a factor, too. Read more: We tried Gigi Hadid’s favourite BabyBjorn carrier How easy is it to use? You can wear your little one on the front or back. For front wearing, things are super easy, even when you’re on your own with no one to do any holding, buckling or tightening. We honestly managed to put it on, put baby in and tighten in under 30 seconds. Unlike a wrap – which Artipoppe also offers and needs a lot of practise to perfect their tying techniques (we know, we’ve tried) – the zeitgeist, with its “click in place” buckles, is a breeze. But preparing to wear it on the back takes a little more practise if doing it on your own. This is no fault of the zeitgeist, it’s more our own fear in our own skills at placing the baby comfortably. Has the Artipoppe zeitgeist carrier been safety checked? Yes. It has been declared "hip-healthy" by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute. Obviously, you’ll always need to be mindful to check that your baby is sitting safely – their knees should always be at or higher than the level of their bottom. Read more: 11 best pregnancy pillows to help ease back pain How comfortable is it for baby and their parent or carer? The straps are nicely padded – quite puffy really – and wide, which is dreamy news for the shoulders! These, as well as the waistband and neck cushion, can be adjusted, and the padded shoulder straps, waistband and neck cushion are easily adjustable for a personalized fit. The waistband is really thick and fairly rigidly structured which helps support both the weight of the baby and a wearer’s posture. We ensured the waistband was snug on us without being like a girdle, as this offered optimum security. Buy now £ 677 , Artipoppe.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

