10 best baby and toddler hooded bath towels to snuggle into

A bathed little one, fresh out of the tub, is one of parenting’s precious moments, even if you end up wetter than intended. Investing in a good hooded towel will make drying your tot not only a simpler task, but you may even get a cuddle or two and avoid post-bath chills.

We put a range of hooded towels to the test with the help of our mini bathers. But what do you need to look for when making your fluffy choice? Naturally, the material in question will affect its ability to try your little one.

The majority of towels on the market, particularly when using on a child’s delicate skin, will be a cotton terry towelling; a fabric woven with many protruding loops of thread which can absorb large amounts of water, but look out for variations of this such as a bamboo blend which is more absorbent.

Bath time should be fun, so opt for a towel with an interesting character or animal design. The giggles and appeal will be worth it, plus it’ll encourage imaginative play once they’re running around the house.

Many baby-specific hooded towels come at a standard size (75cm x 75cm), and while these are lovely for the early months, you may find your baby grows out of these at super speed and you’re soon after more material.

Toddler towels have a longer shelf life with many covering the first three years of a child’s life, so longevity was a big factor during the reviewing process. We’ve rounded up our favourites to keep babies and toddlers super toasty and full of smiles.

Cuddlebunny bamboo soft hooded towel Hop little bunny, or just give us plenty of cuddles in this adorable hooded towel from British brand Cuddledry. There’s plenty to interest a curious toddler, from the sweet star-detailed trim to the squidgy tail and floppy ears... our toddler tester didn’t want to take it off, and unlike others we tested it wouldn’t fall off because there’s a clever popper at the neck to keep it on, making it great for the beach too. It’s made from a blend of bamboo and cotton towelling, which washes incredibly well and maintains its softness. Known for its anti-bacterial properties, the brand claims that this material mix is 60 per cent more absorbent than using pure cotton on its own. Plus, any bamboo used (over half of the composition) has been sustainably grown and certified by Oekotex. We also found it was more absorbent once we’d washed it. It comes in two sizes, three to six years or one to three years, which is what we tested. It’s 60cm long from the neck to the bottom edge of the towel, but there’s 20cm height in the hood, and it’s 130cm wide, which means there’s more than enough material to dry them off, but not too much length that they’ll trip over when they’re on the move. Buy now £ 34.99 , Cuddledry.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trixie hooded towel Belgian kids brand Trixie is big on sustainability. It exclusively uses organic cotton and ensures manufacturing is carefully thought out, but the brand is also passionate about sparking imagination so you can always expect fun animal characters and bright colours in its products. Made from organic terry cotton, Mrs Elephant is a welcome addition to bath time, we love the trunk detail and elephant ears on the hood, while the spotted splash print feels appropriate for post tub snuggles. There’s a matching bath mitt and dressing gown which is great for older siblings. Buy now £ 26 , Kidly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mori bunny hooded toddler towel We have to praise Mori on creating the softest towel of all those we tested, but then we expected nothing less from the British baby brand which produces such delightful baby essentials, typically made from its signature cotton and bamboo blend. This toddler towel however is made from 100 per cent organic micro cotton, which is a variety of cotton yarn laced into longer loops that gives towels extra absorbency and a luxurious feel. In fact, it claims to absorb 250 times more water than regular cotton, resulting in a fantastic hooded towel. Due to its size (100 x 63cm), it’s bigger and not square like a baby towel. Designed for those aged roughly one to three years, there’s plenty of material to wrap your little one up, and our toddler tester loved the bunny ears and tail at the back. Buy now £ 30.15 , Babymori.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} aden + anais essentials hooded towels, starry star 2 pack aden + anais is known for its wonderful baby essentials, and we love that you get double the towel with this two pack, which is ideal for when one is inevitably in the wash. Made from 100 per cent cotton terry towelling, the towels are delicate on baby’s skin and have them dry in no time at all. The hoods are made from a muslin material, which the brand is renowned for, and we were particularly giddy for the adorable giraffe print. We did find this wasn’t quite so absorbent, but this somewhat depends on how much hair your baby has. These have a diameter of 76cm so are a smidgeon bigger too. Buy now £ 19.95 , Naturalbabyshower.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hooded Owls yellow superheroes hooded towel This hooded towel is certainly the thickest of all those we tested and that’s thanks to the 550gsm Egyptian cotton towelling used, which of course makes it wonderfully soft too. The sizing is a little different too, as you choose from standard (90cm long) or jumbo (120cm long). We tested the the standard size which was perfect for our four-year-old reviewer, but it’s designed to be used until approximately seven years and we’re sure the quality would stand the test of time even using it from baby age. The hood has double the thickness, which is great if your child has a healthy head of hair. We love the simple ribbon detailing on the hood, and opted for a yellow superhero strip on a grey towel for our Batman fanatic which looks striking, but you can choose from sharks and dinosaurs to mermaids and unicorns. There’s a handy pop fastener in a star shape which turns it into a great poncho for the beach. Buy now £ 31 , Hoodedowls.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Elodie gold bow hooded towel A smidge larger than standard baby towels (80 x 80 cm), it’s surprising how much bigger this towel looks so it should be able to provide service for a little longer. Designed by Swedish brand Elodie, this hooded towel has been Oeko-Tex certified, which means it’s been tested to ensure it’s free from harmful substances. On the interior it’s made from a super soft, absorbent 100 per cent cotton terry cloth, with a velour material on the reverse, which is smooth for optimum cuddling comfort. We love the gold mustard colour, which seems to wash really well, and the bow is a cute playful addition. Buy now £ 35 , Alexandalexa.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rachel Riley bunny hooded towel British designer Rachel Riley is known for her traditional baby and childrenswear, which has graced mini royals and celebrities globally. You can now add a touch of charm to your baby’s bathroom routine with one of her best-selling, cute-as-can-be grey bunny prints. Made from a premium 100 per cent cotton terry-towelling, it’s soft to the touch and washes exceptionally well. The beautiful grey bunny print looks adorable atop your baby’s face, and the towel is completed with a matching trim which makes this feel like a real luxury product. Buy now £ 20 , Rachelriley.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next white hooded towel set This hooded towel set from Next is soft to the touch and made from 100 per cent cotton which is delicate on baby’s skin but also oh-so-huggable. With a diameter of 80cm you have that little extra material for snuggling and it should last a little longer too. The matching wash cloth is a handy addition, making this a great gift. And who can resist a cuddly petit panda? Buy now £ 15 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} My 1st Years personalised small grey hooded towel A towel is a rather personal item, so why not opt for something as unique as your baby by having it personalised with their name or initials. Made from 100 per cent cotton it’s soft on baby’s skin and pretty absorbent too. Sized 75 x 75cm, this hooded towel is coloured in a light grey with a darker grey piping, plus there are cute ear details on the hood. You can enter up to nine characters and choose from six embroidery colours, but the best bit? The personalisation comes free, making it a thoughtful baby gift. Buy now £ 22 , My1styears.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bebe mouse hooded towel Made from 100 per cent cotton, we love the adorable mouse detailing on this hooded towel from JoJo Maman Bebe, particularly the sweet ditsy floral print in the ears. Suitable to use from birth, it’s 75 x 75cm so is the perfect size for that first year of bath time snuggles. We were impressed with how it washes, and how it’s kept its shape and colour. Buy now £ 16 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Baby and toddler hooded bath towels Cuddledry has gone all out with its bamboo soft hooded towel. It’s super absorbent, provides plenty of material and had our toddler hopping like a bunny in no time at all. For the very early days we can’t fault aden + anais essentials hooded towels – wonderfully soft, absorbent and two for the price of one. These are all the best organic baby bath products you’ll reach for again and again

