8 best baby walkers to help keep them active

There are many milestones in the early years of a baby's life but none are quite so exciting for parents as when they take their first steps. For navigating those difficult transitions – from sitting to standing; standing to cruising and finally cruising to walking, many parents choose to invest in a baby walker.

Although there’s no evidence that they will make your baby walk quicker, lots of parents find walkers a great way to engage their little one as well as helping with things like confidence building and support. There are traditional walkers (which babies hold on to and push along), which are also ideal for encouraging them to pull up and stand.

Or you might choose to invest in a “sit-in”’ walker or a multi-functional model, which can double up as an activity station and be used from sitting age (usually around six months).

There are a few different factors to consider when purchasing a walker. One is practicality: are you looking for a model that is beautifully designed or one that has a myriad of different functions? Second is size: some models can be bulky so it’s worth bearing this in mind if you only have a small playroom. Finally, longevity is an important consideration too.

Some traditional walkers may be cast aside once your baby is a confident walker but if you want something that lasts, some models can be converted so they remain useful right through the toddler stage too.

Whichever model you choose, it’s important to note that all the walkers in this round-up require parental supervision and you should never leave babies alone in their walker. In turn, the NHS recommends only using walkers for around twenty minutes per day.

With all that in mind, we recruited a team of parent and baby testers to trial the latest models and have rounded up eight of the best.

Baby Einstein around we grow 4-in-1 discovery centre This is so much more than a traditional walker and is ideal if you’re looking for something multi-functional. It can be used from six months upwards and we found it ideal for those wanting to manage all those different baby transitions. First up, the seat function attached to the activity table is ideal for those who aren’t quite walking. The seat can be adapted as your little one grows and the activity functions are incredibly varied: there's everything from musical piano keys (which light up and introduce babies to colours and animals in three different languages) to a range of sensory toys which are great for promoting fine motor skills.

Jo Jo Maman Bebe baby walker with pastel wooden blocks Suitable from 12 months onwards, this wooden walker ranked highly in sturdiness and engagement. It consists of a wooden frame and 30 pastel blocks (with child-friendly paint should your baby decide to gnaw on one) which can be stored in the walker or used without it for older children. We liked the variety of the blocks, as they are a great way to teach little ones about shapes. Our tester noted how much her baby loved using the blocks to build different towers (and of course knock them down!). The bar encourages children to pull themselves up and hold their weight and it feels sturdy and secure when supporting walking. We felt this really supported our baby with building confidence and independence.

Infantino sit walk n ride-on elephant This can be used from six months old to three-years-old and offers a variety of different features. The first stage is to sit next to the elephant and use it as a toy (it comes with light up buttons to press, sounds, sensory activities and a ball game). It can then be used as a walker by holding on to the bar behind the elephant's ear. There are two clever features that we thought made this walker great: first, its two height settings and secondly, the two different speed settings; meaning you can set it to a quicker speed when you're using it as a walker and a slower one when your toddler graduates to the sit-on function at around sixteen-months-old.

Baby Einstein sky explorer walker This sit-in walker has three different height positions (to adapt to your growing baby) and scored really highly on practicality. It was a doddle to slot together and although it doesn't fold down, this model is a lot less bulky than most sit-in walkers. It's lightweight too, making it really easy to move from room to room. The toy station – which includes light and sounds – isn't as varied as some of the walkers in our round-up, but it can swiftly be removed to use on the floor too. If you're looking for a sit-in model that won't take up too much space, this is a great choice.

Each side to the square walker offers a new activity: a shape sorter with six chunky wooden shapes, a chalkboard, spinning blocks and a movable clock face with hands. The interactive puzzle at the top of the walker also encouraged our toddler, a late walker, to constantly pull himself up to engage with it. Because of the solid frame, we felt completely confident our little one was secure when using it too. If you can afford it, this is certainly a great investment. Buy now £ 74.95 , Kidly {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

V-Tech first steps baby walker Another budget-friendly buy is this model from V Tech. This versatile walker is both entertaining and educational and can be used from age six months and over. The activity station, which can be swiftly detached and used as a stand-alone toy is perfect for tummy time and seated babies. It can be used in story mode and music mode, with numbers, colours, shapes and lots of features for little ones to interact with (the detachable mobile phone was a particular hit). It's really easy to store (the wheels can be removed too) and was very easy to assemble. The only downside to this model is the lack of a wheel lock; if used on laminate flooring in particular it can slide a little which isn't ideal for new walkers or babies unsteady on their feet.

