Many families up and down the country are preparing for their eagerly anticipated holiday abroad. With packing lists, passports, Covid passes and other vacation-related admin on parents’ minds, the kids’ holiday wardrobe is likely to have fallen behind.

And even children can appreciate that up there with the all-important documentation, days spent jumping, swimming and splashing in the pool means good swimwear is also essential.

Whether you’ve an Olympic swimmer in the making or a relentless super soaker, by choosing a comfortable cossie for your child, poolside days will be maximised.

Supportive straps and stretchiness play a large part in the wearability of a swimsuit, but seams and fixtures also need to be considered– not only for the comfort factor but because resilience and durability are key as chlorine, sun exposure and sea salt all lead to wear and tear.

Swimsuits – unlike the majority of the holiday wardrobe – are often worn all day, so style plays a huge part as you’ll want your child to enjoy wearing it. Given the nature of the product, it’s also worth looking out for any additional sun protecting factors, but ensure you also slather on a high factor sun cream.

How we tested

We tested a range of swimming costumes across different aged testers in both outdoor and indoor pools. Over a two-week period we closely monitored the costumes’ performances. We of course considered the price, and we also applauded brands on sustainable swimwear, recognising that the planet our children play on needs to be protected.

The best swimming costumes for girls for 2022 are:

Best overall – Polarn O. Pyret underwater print kids swimsuit: £26, Polarnopyret.co.uk

– Frugi reef tankini: £22, Welovefrugi.com Best for learning to swim – Splash About floatsuit up and away with zip: £25, Splashabout.com

– Baby Mori mustard frill long sleeve swimsuit: £28, Babymori.com Best for sport – Next sports swimsuit multi unicorn tie dye: £11, Next.co.uk

– Liewood bitte mini leo swimsuit: £37.52, Liewood.com Best for sun protection – M&S Frozen swimsuit: £12.50, Marksandspencer.com

– Nabaiji one-piece swimsuit, kamiye print: £13.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best retro design – Rachel Riley lobster print ruched swimsuit: £45, Rachelriley.co.uk

