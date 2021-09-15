Forget the promises of fireworks, Halloween and Christmas – the best thing about the dip in temperature is that dressing gowns become part of our everyday life again.

Youngsters bundle up in their robes for breakfast, post bath time and for a bedtime story – and yet they’re often an underrated garment, passed over in favour of the onesie which, of course, has its place. But a dressing gown is a classic design and is much quicker to pop on and take off.

A good dressing gown is like a big hug. Hooded versions are preferable for maximum warmth or for post-bath time when hair is wet. They tend to be made from either velour or terrycloth cotton – or occasionally a mixture of the two.

Most of the robes in this roundup have pockets – always useful for favourite toys or snacks, or just keeping hands cosy. We advise sizing up – is there anything less appealing or comfortable than a too-tight dressing gown? We were sure to include dressing gowns that suited all budgets – from sub-£10 to over £50.

How we tested

We were looking for dressing gowns that were, above all, comfortable. We wanted to know that there was a soft quality to all of the garments in our round up, regardless of fabric. This extended to the stitching too – we didn’t want scratchy seams that might irritate delicate skin. Our testers ranged from three to eight-years-old and we tested for a decent, generous fit that would allow a thick pair of PJs to be worn underneath.

We also looked for wide sleeves – tight ones have no place on a dressing gown. Our testers wore the gowns in two scenarios – the first was after bath and before bed, which typically involved quite a lot of movement and hijinks, and the other was during a cosy late afternoon movie curled up on the sofa. Our testers not only told us how they found wearing the dressing gown – including how warm they felt but also what they thought of how the robe looked.

Jojo Maman Bébé brown lion towelling robe Best: For after bathing Rating: 9/10 Made from traditional cotton towelling, this robe is perfect for absorbing excess water after bath time. However, it’s also a really warm and cosy item to snuggle up in too and is available for babies up to children aged five years and older. What we were really impressed by was the little popper at the front which kept the robe together at the front, even if the tie came loose. Touches like that remind us how much retailers like Jojo really understand the realities of life with young children. If lions aren’t your child’s favourite animal there are other creatures in this range to choose from, including a fox and a mouse. There’s also personalisation in the form of beautiful embroidery available too, and this can be arranged online before adding the robe to your basket. Buy now £ 22 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company bunny velour robe Best: For luxury Rating: 9/10 The White Company never misses, and this robe is no exception. It’s beautiful – a dazzling white with pink bunny ears on the hood – and deep patch pockets on the front. And it’s also unbelievably soft and fluffy. Exactly the kind of the thing your little one will want to wrap up in on frosty mornings or snuggle down in for cosy evenings. We were really impressed with the price, too. Given the quality, it feels like a bargain. Buy now £ 32 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next fairy robe: From £12 Best: For softness Rating: 8/10 We thought the pretty design on this – full of pale hues and gentle lines – was just dreamy, and perfect for any youngster who loves all things fairies. Our two-year-old tester was particularly delighted with the ears on the hood. Its polyester fleece material is thick and soft too, ideal for midwinter. It can be machine washed and thanks to the man made material, dried in a jiffy. Buy now £ 12 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next Harry Potter dressing gown Best: For Harry Potter Fans Rating: 8/10 Available for children aged between four and 10-years-old, this dressing gown is every Potter aficionado’s dream, given it comes in Hogwarts colours complete with both a Gryffindor badge and HP embroidery, and a wizardly hood. As if that wasn’t enough, the fabric (100 per cent polyester) is super soft and fluffy. Buy now £ 18 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Liewood dino whale blue lily bathrobe Best: Gift Rating: 8/10 Another one with poppers on the front to ensure it stays closed, the Lily bathrobe is made from 100 per cent cotton terrycloth and as a result is soft, breathable and warm. Sometimes towelling can feel hard but we can assure you this is not the case – this is feather soft and comfortable. It would be perfect for post paddling pool drying in sunnier climates, too. There are a few different designs – including a cat – but we opted for one with a darker hue because of inevitable spills and felt tip pen damage. However, we were thrilled to see that this can be machine washed and dried. Winning. Buy now £ 55 , Kidly.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} My1stYears personalised grey dinosaur robe Best: Personalised item Rating: 8/10 My1stYears are the experts in beautiful personalisation – and this brilliant dinosaur robe is no exception. Up to nine characters can be intricately embroidered onto the robe over the left-hand side of the chest area – for no extra cost. Our three-year-old tester – who is dino crazy – went wild for all the spikey accents which went down the back of the robe and were even sewn into the cuffs – cue “clawsome” puns. It’s also a really warm and comfy robe, available for babies up to six year olds – complete with deep pockets and a tie that is sewn onto the back to avoid it getting lost, which let’s face it happens to the best of us, whatever our age. Buy now £ 32 , My1styears.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Matalan marl fleece dressing gown Best: Budget buy Rating: 7/10 This is brilliant value – less than £10 for a fluffy, soft and light dressing gown in a neutral grey marl shade. The fleecy material is so comforting – and is available from baby to 13-years-old. Our three-year-old tester reported that this felt like a “marshmallow”, which is possibly the highest compliment going when it comes to any sort of loungewear. Buy now £ 8 , Matalan.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polarn O. Pyret Terry kids robe Best: Design Rating: 9/10 This robe is available to children aged between two and 12 years old but we think it’s especially appealing to older children. The block colour (a rich navy blue is an alternative to the powder pink), the Breton stripe in the hood and the zip as well as waist tie are all fairly grown up accents. There’s also a weightiness to this robe that speaks of luxury and quality. Our seven-year-old loved this so much – especially the zip which meant she was kept warm, snug and secure. Buy now £ 45 , Polarnopyret.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Joules Marley fleece lined dressing gown Best: For cosiness Rating: 8/10 A fleece-lined dressing gown has got to be the last word in cosy. This gown (100 per cent polyester) has a gorgeous hand-drawn design on the exterior as well as little ears on the hood, a sewn-on waist belt and patch pockets. It was true to size on our seven-year-old tester, who loved how sleek the outside felt, in contrast to the soft, fluffy inside. A winter warmer if ever we saw one. Buy now £ 32.95 , Joules.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

