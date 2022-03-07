13 best gifts for nine-year-olds, from Harry Potter puzzles to scooters

If you’re wondering what gift to buy for a nine-year-old, you’re not alone. Nine can be a tricky age to buy for – do you go for toys or tech? Cute or cool? And how do you know they’re actually going to like it?

The good news is: the average nine-year-old is into everything. They’re not too old to play with toys, by any stretch, and will still get stuck in to small-world play and role play.

But they’re also on the cusp of the pre-teen years and they’re making leaps and bounds developmentally. That puts things like tech and more complex STEM and construction toys firmly on the agenda too.

So, to help you decide which direction to go in, we’ve rounded up a list of gifts for nine-year-olds that they’ll really love. We’ve included gifts nine-year-olds can enjoy independently – whether that’s a construction toy they’ll be proud to build by themselves, or a journal where they can share their thoughts privately – as well as items like books and baking accessories, which facilitate family time.

How we tested

Our nine-year-old testers worked their way through a list of gift ideas and tested a variety of age-appropriate items, either independently or with parental supervision. We looked for products right across the spectrum of price points, from pocket money toys to investment items. We also awarded points for value, durability, and serious fun factor – with the emphasis most definitely on the latter.

The best gifts for 9-year-olds for 2022 are:

Best overall – Sprite classic LED micro scooter: £109.95, Micro-scooters.co.uk

– HappySelf junior journal: £22.40, Happyselfjournal.com Best for crafty fun – Aquabeads beginner’s carry case: £18, Argos.co.uk

– GorillaPod mobile vlogging kit: £179.95, Joby.com Best for postal gifting – Don’t Buy Her Flowers create your own kids’ package: £5.50, Dontbuyherflowers.com

Raleigh 24-inch pop bike: £350, Raleigh.co.uk Best for birthday party gifting – Hobbycraft design and wear hair fashion set: £10, Hobbycraft.co.uk

– Hexbug Scarab: £9.98, Hexbug.com Best for budding bakers – KitchenAid artisan mini 3.3 litre stand mixer: £399, Lakeland.co.uk

The Original stomp rocket: £13, Hamleys.com Best for construction skills – University Games Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 3D puzzle: £20.97, Whsmith.co.uk

His Dark Materials Folio Society illustrated hardback edition: £155, Foliosociety.com Best for STEM-inspired fun – Build Your Own binoculars: £19.99, Buildyourownkits.com