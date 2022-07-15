As any new parent can attest, the early days just seem to fly by.

When you’re overwhelmed, sleep-deprived and trying to get into the rhythm of taking on the responsibility for an additional human life, it can be difficult to stop, take a breather and appreciate the smaller things.

That’s where Niimo comes in.

What is Niimo?

The brand, founded by two fathers Cosimo and Michele, was created to help simplify the stresses and uncertainty of parenthood by offering products that will support during pregnancy and when the baby arrives.

The range of essentials extends to body pillows, printed and fitted sheets, and muslins, all of which feature brightly-hued animal prints (including adorable dolphins and whales, or bees and flowers) as well as the more muted tonal grey and white options for chic, minimalistic nurseries. There is also a mattress and mattress protector to encourage your little one drifts off in the ultimate comfort.

Each product is driven by customer feedback as well as advice from parents to ensure it meets their needs, which is where this latest launch comes in.

A unique personalised present

The new addition to the Niimo collection is a hand casting kit. In this set, you are given everything you need to create a 3D keepsake pottery model of their hands or feet, including ceramic plaster, a container, bamboo sticks and alginate. This will give you the chance to immortalise the pint size of the new arrival that you can cherish forever.

Instead of a baby shower present that they will grow out of in a matter of months, this will be a hugely sentimental handmade gift that will be universally well-received and only become more so as the years goes on, especially as they enter their teens. It can sit upon the mantle or bookshelf for a physical reminder of how small they really were. Photos just don’t do it justice in the same way.

Buy now

How does it work?

The entire casting process has been simplified for success guaranteed. There are easy-to-follow step-by-step guided instructions – no doubt created with sleep-deprived parents in mind. The plaster itself is dermatologically tested and is created from a high-quality plaster alginate mix that is natural and will not irritate their fragile skin. It also closely mimics every groove or characteristic in the hand for a true to life recreation with the finest attention to detail that you really have to see to truly appreciate it.

Honour unforgettable memories

The ultimate unique personalised present, the casting kit works equally as well to celebrate hatching as it does matching where you can honour the engagement, wedding or anniversary of your friends, family or loved ones with the XL Holding Hands Casting Kit by Niimo. With this option, you can mould your hands interlocked and flashing your new ring bling. Alternatively, you can get the whole family together and honour each milestone with everyone’s hands involved.

