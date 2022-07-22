Introducing her lifetime of achievement to a whole new generation, Dr. Jane Goodall has been honoured in Barbie form with the unveiling of a special-edition doll depicting the famed naturalist.

Joining the likes of Rosa Parks and Maya Angelou, the doll is the newest addition to Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” series, which pays tribute to women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for future generations.

Now 88-years-old, the English primatologist has dedicated her life to the study of chimpanzees and to protecting endangered species. Her conservation work has taken her all over the world, while her own institute, the Jane Goodall Institute, has advanced her vision of global and community action to defend habitat loss.

Barbie’s touching tribute depicts Dr. Jane Goodall in field attire, equipped with a pair of binoculars and a notebook. The collectible doll is accompanied by her most famous subject, the chimpanzee David Greybeard.

Paying homage to the naturalist’s lifetime of conservation work, the doll is fittingly made from recycled materials and is the first eco-responsible Barbie doll in the series. “My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago,” Dr. Jane Goodall said.

The perfect gift for young animal-lovers or budding adventurers, here’s everything you need to know on the Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie doll.

Mattel Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie women doll: £47.99, Mattel.com

(Mattel)

Paying tribute to a leading figure in conservation and animal-rights, this Barbie doll immortalises Dr. Jane Goodall in her khaki field shirt, shorts and boots, complete with a pair of binoculars and a notebook.

She is joined in the depiction by David Greybeard, the chimpanzee that became the naturalist’s muse and provided the groundwork for Goodall’s research papers about emotion and communication in animals. When she arrived in Tanzania, Greybeard was the first chimpanzee to accept her and allow her to closely observe.

Made from up to 75 per cent recycled materials, it’s a fitting homage to the naturalist who has inspired people across the world with her conservation work.

Designed for animal-loving kids’ aged six and upwards, Jane Goodall said, “I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference."

Available to buy now for under £50, this is the perfect gift for young animal-lovers or budding adventurers.

