From foldable strollers to classic carriage styles and wooden push-a-longs, toy prams are almost as high spec as the real deal.

A toy doll pram is pretty much a rite of passage for little ones wanting to copy their parents. They’re brilliant at inspiring imitation role play which encourages children to develop their imagination, empathy, language, development and social skills. Practically, a toy pram is also often used to transport other goods as well as dolls, making it a versatile toy which will remain a favourite for a good few years (hopefully).

The first consideration when purchasing one should be the age of your mini recipient. A popular first birthday gift, many toy prams are suitable for little ones as young as one, but some of the more realistic options with added extras are best suited for 3 + as they’re not made to take a toddler’s weight and may tip when leaned on. So, it’s always best to double check, as well as checking the height of the handles. Many prams do have adjustable handles, but again, some are best suited specifically to younger or older kids. So consider longevity too…

The next thing to think about is usage – some are better suited to indoor play at home as they aren’t designed for transportation and won’t fare well in rain or mud, while others are lightweight, quick and easy to fold up and take out for the day. Finally, it’s important to note that toy doll prams vary dramatically in price, meaning there’s something for every budget, from purse-friendly £10 options to premium styles.

How we tested

We reviewed a range of doll prams and strollers over several weeks in a family of three children plus friends (girls and boys) aged 1–11-years-old. We looked at ease of assembly, durability, adaptability (both in terms of the product itself and it spanning different ages), excitement levels on opening and unpacking, unique styles and features and, most importantly, how much enjoyment the children got out of them. We also took price and our own personal opinions as parents on style and storage practicalities into consideration.

The best toy doll prams for 2022 are:

Best overall – Mamas & Papas junior ultima dolls pram: £35, Argos.co.uk

– Olli Ella rattan strolley in natural: £99.90, Olliella.com Best for the cute factor – Moover wooden doll’s pram in red: £79.99, Scandiborn.co.uk