The Barbie movie is undoubtedly a record-breaking success, racking up more than $1 billion at the box office and making history for female directors.

If you loved the film and are feeling a teeny bit empty now that you’ve seen it, you’re not alone. But the good news is it’s now possible to relive some of your favourite moments over and over again at home, as Mattel has released a collection of Barbies based on fan-favourite moments – including Weird Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon in the movie.

Weird Barbie represents the one doll that we all had – the one whose hair was cut off, face drawn on by a sibling and wearing a scribbled “customised” dress because our parents refused to spend £10 on a new outfit for a doll.

The new release, which is available to pre-order now via the Mattel website, comes looking as if it’s already had years of play. As well as a doodled-on dress, the hair is cut into an uneven spiky quiff and there are strange markings on her face.

With her less-than-perfect clothes and jaunty limbs in a world of impeccably stylish Barbies wearing sequin jumpsuits and Chanel-inspired suits, Werid Barbie is one of the most unique Mattel dolls you can buy. But you’ll need to be fast if you want to add it to your collection and create your own Barbie World at home, as pre-orders close on 18 August, for shipping in May 2024.

In addition to Weird Barbie, Mattel has launched Barbie and Ken dolls inspired by looks from the film. A couple of the looks include Ken’s surfer outfit, and Barbie’s gold disco jumpsuit. America Ferrera’s character of Gloria is also available to buy in doll form, so you can sit her on your shelf and remember that monologue whenever you need a lift.

(Mattel)

Wearing an outfit inspired by one you’ll see in the feature film, Weird Barbie comes in a bright pink dress with colourful artwork and puffy sleeves and green snakeskin-style boots. Short tousled hair and markings on her face emulate a doll that’s been played with a little too much.

The Weird Barbie doll can also mimic some of the funny arm and hand gestures that comedian Kate McKinnon did in the film, as well as the ability to do splits – just like the Barbie character did.

Striped beach shorts Ken with surfboard: £43.21, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The full-size surfboard used by Ken actor Ryan Gosling in the movie is on sale for $1m. However, it’s a lot more affordable to snap it up in doll form. This surfer Ken doll comes with a cute pastel pink and pea-green striped shorts and shirt set, too.

With his hands in his pockets, platinum blond hair, unbuttoned top, and white sneakers, the doll looks as easy-breezy as his silver-screen counterpart. The doll is currently available to order via Amazon, with free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime customers.

Gloria in three-piece power pink trouser suit: £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Though there are so many moments that had jaws dropping throughout the cinema during the Barbie movie, there was one monologue in particular that stood out more than most. America Ferrera’s Gloria spoke powerful words about self-love that are constantly being shared on social media and online.

Now you can snap up a Gloria doll on Amazon, wearing a three piece tailored suit just like in the movie. The satiny blazer and matching blouse are paired with pinstriped trousers that feature details such as real pockets and fashionably split cuffs. Keep the box, as this one is rumoured as being likely to have value as a collector’s item in years to come.

(Amazon)

President Barbie is bubbly, witty, and fully capable of governing the misogyny-free matriarchy that is Barbieland. All while looking beautiful and elegant in a satin gown with a sparkly bodice detail and big, bouncy curls.

Actress Issa Rae says she based her President character on Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris. Amazon shoppers who’ve already snapped up the doll say it seems to have an air of quiet authority and grace.

Gold disco Barbie: £68.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

That sparkly jumpsuit presented an exciting alternative to all the pink in the movie, giving fashion-loving viewers something to admire. Now, you can own it in minature, to remind you of the upbeat dance number. Big disco hair, metallic jewellery and golden heels complete this Barbie’s champagne-hued, attention-grabbing ensemble.

