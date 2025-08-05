Macmillan Coffee Morning is a wonderful way to connect with friends, family and colleagues, all while raising vital funds to help Macmillan Cancer Support on its mission to ensure everyone living with cancer, no matter who they are or where they live, receives the right care for them.

The event is celebrating 35 years of fundraising in 2025. While it officially lands on Friday 26 September, you can host your event whenever it works for you. Just sign up and Macmillan Cancer Support will send you a free fundraising kit to help make your Coffee Morning a success.

While cakes and coffee are synonymous with Macmillan Coffee Morning, there is more than one way to make fundraising fun. If you fancy a different flavour for your event this year, why not try some board games?

Before you roll your eyes, we’re not talking about dusting off the old Monopoly box – modern board games are way more interesting, offering thoughtful cooperative play and entertaining challenges. Invite your friends and loved ones over, encourage donations for participation, and you’ll all be helping make sure that more people with cancer get the best care the UK has to offer, whoever and wherever they are.

Want to be a Coffee Morning Host?

Your guests don’t need to be seasoned board game strategists either; many of the best board games are easy to learn, quick to play and perfect for breaking the ice. To help you deal a winning hand for your fundraiser, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite board games below.

How we tested

Our pick of the best board games is based on years of playing each of the games in this list with our friends and family.

We selected engaging games that are accessible to new players, are easy to learn and don’t take too long to set up or play – so there’s sure to be something in our round-up that will work for your Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Why you can trust us

Steve Hogarty is a tech journalist with more than ten years’ experience reviewing the latest gadgets and games. For this round-up, Steve focused on board games that are ideal for novice players and a range of ages and skill levels.

The best board games for 2025 are:

Best overall – Codenames: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Codenames: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk Best cooperative board game – Pandemic: £25.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Pandemic: £25.99, Amazon.co.uk Best creative board game – Dixit: £28.45, Amazon.co.uk

– Dixit: £28.45, Amazon.co.uk Best strategy board game – Ticket to Ride: £38.45, Amazon.co.uk

– Ticket to Ride: £38.45, Amazon.co.uk Best dice-based battler – King of Tokyo: £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

