Halloween is nearly here – find out how to claim a spooky 3-in-1 Lego set

The build can transform into a witch, cat or dragon

Jasper Pickering
Monday 17 October 2022 11:29
<p>It’s an ideal size for children, as well as a great display piece to add to your decorations </p>

(The Independent)

Lego fans, rejoice, as the Danish brick brand is giving away a new set worth £17.99 with any purchase over £100 this October.

The gift set can be built into a classic depiction of a witch – green skin and all – as well as a purple cat or a dragon, all while donning a black witch’s hat.

It’s not only an ideal spooky-themed present for children ages seven and above but would also make an excellent Halloween decoration that can be broken down and rebuilt several times.

The set joins other Halloween-themed sets, such as the similar-sized Halloween Owl (£13.49, Lego.com) and the mini haunted mansion set (£34.99, Lego.com).

To find out how to claim your free gift from the Lego website, keep reading the rest of this article.

Read more:

Lego 3-in-1 mystic witch set: Free with purchases over £100, Lego.com

(Lego)
  • Model number: 40562
  • Number of pieces: 257
  • Age rating: 7+

Usually worth £17.99, the mystic witch set is being given away with any orders worth over £100, and is ideal for children over the age of seven looking for a set that encourages rebuilding into different configurations.

The offer on the free set is running until 31 October 2022 and will be available for any purchases while stocks last.

Claim now

Stuck for ideas on what to buy? Here’s a few sets to give you some Halloween inspiration.

Lego mini haunted mansion: £34.99, Lego.com

(Lego)
  • Model number: 40521
  • Number of pieces: 680
  • Age rating: 12+

Fans of Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion ride will love all the scarily good details in this miniature build-and-display model. The mansion’s interior is viewable from the back, including the dining room, a chandelier and a gallery. The set includes a butler minifigure to add to the display, with recognisable paintings of the hitchhiking ghosts, Madame Leota and the gravekeeper. This buildable set makes a perfect gift for miniature collectors and Disney fans of all ages.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter – the Shrieking Shack and whomping willow: £79.99, Lego.com

(Lego)
  • Model number: 76407
  • Number of pieces: 777
  • Age rating: 9+

For fans of the Harry Potter franchise, the Shrieking Shack and womping willow are appropriately spooky for the Halloween season, as well as making decent display pieces, or even as a toy for children aged nine and upwards.

The set includes six minifigures, including Harry Potter, Ron, Hermoine and Sirius Black, as well as a transforming Professor Lupin.

Buy now

