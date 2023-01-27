Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Our love for Lego shows no bounds here at IndyBest, as we turn to the micro building blocks for almost any occasion. With Valentine’s Day-ready bouquets, countless colourful creations for kids and more-serious sets for adults, the bestselling brand really does have something for everyone, but this latest launch is for one fandom in particular.

We only have to say the words Princess Leia to give the game away, as the latest launch is, of course, Star Wars themed. Yes, Princess Leia, Captain Rex and Clone Commander Cody have all landed in Lego form.

But it’s the three characters’ helmets that have been transformed into layers of Lego, adding to the line-up of Luke Skywalker, Dark Trooper, Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Scout Trooper.

So, if, like us, you’re a lightsaber-lover or call yourself a Gungan, Kaminoan or Jedi, this is sure to be an exciting launch.

Keep reading below for everything we know so far, including when to buy, how to buy and how much the new helmet sets cost.

Clone Commander Cody helmet: £59.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Available to pre-order now (on sale from 1 March), Clone Commander Cody may be our favourite of the three new helmet sets.

With 766 pieces creating the white-and-orange headgear, it’s sure to go down a treat with any Star Wars fan, so long as they’re over 18, as per the brand’s recommendation.

Enabling you to add a piece from the film into your home, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars character acts as an eye-catching centrepiece, complete with a stand and nameplate. Standing 21cm high, 12cm wide and 14cm deep, it’s perfect for sitting on the shelf.

Step-by-step instructions are included, so it’s not quite as daunting as it first appears. While Captain Rex (£59.99, Lego.com) and Princess Leia Boushh (£59.99, Lego.com) complete the trio of trusty helmets available to pre-order now.

Pre-order now, shipping 1 March

