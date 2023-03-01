The Tamagotchi is back and we’re all getting one

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 25 years ago, a little toy called the Tamagotchi was released, and kids went bananas for them. The little egg-shaped virtual pet in our pocket disrupted classrooms around the world as they beeped incessantly, craving attention.

It was a simpler time, when all we had to think about was about bathing, feeding, playing with and cleaning up after our Tamagotchi when they had done a poop. If we had forgotten about them for a few hours, we’d risk the ire of the playground, “Your Tamagotchi’s dead?!”. The greatest shame.

But as all fads do, Nineties kids later chucked their Tamagotchis into a box, never to be seen again. While the fad certainly died in the 2000s, Tamagotchis didn’t. Creator Bandai Namco released Tamagotchi Connexion in 2004, bringing a onboard a new generation of noughties kids, then it all went digital in the 2010s.

Now the Tamagotchi is back and bigger than ever, with adults rediscovering their virtual pets of yesteryear, while Gen Z adopt pets of their own. Tamagotchi has started collaborating with major franchises, including Pokémon, Toy Story (£19.99, Very.co.uk) and most recently, Star Wars (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk), where owners look after their very own R2D2.

The company relaunched the original Tamagotchi in 2017 to mark the toy's 20th anniversary, and in 2021, Bandai Namco launched the Tamagotchi Pix, a Tamagotchi with a camera on it.

The Tamagotchi Pix is a modern-day twist on the classic virtual pet toy from the Nineties. It features a new colour display, touch buttons, a host of new games and social features and, more excitingly, a built-in camera.

You can use the camera to take photos with your Tamagotchi pet, play with them, cook for them, bathe them and customise your items. You can also connect with other friends’ Tamagotchis to send them on playdates, send gifts and play one of the 17 new games.

With the Tamagotchi Pix, you can collect multiple Tamagotchi pets and raise them with different traits and yes, even jobs. There are missions available on the Tamagotchi website which will allow you to unlock additional features for your Tamagotchi.

Its’ the original Tamagotchi you know and love, without the bells and whistles of the high-tech Tamagotchi Pix. You can feed it, heal it when it’s sick, bathe it, play with it, clean up its poop and watch as it grows from a recently hatched pet into an old senior. It has its classic egg-shaped design and LCD display. Plus, it comes with a keychain so you can attach it to your rucksack like old times and a CR2032 battery is included, so you don’t have to go hunting.

