The July release of the all-new Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is fast approaching. Both Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will reprise their roles, and this time Portman will have elevated status as a female version of the superhero.

There are also a number of new stars due to appear, including Christian Bale as the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher.

But if you can’t wait until summer, Lego has just announced that it is launching a new set inspired by the film.

The 564-piece design includes the Asgardian vessel as well as five minifigures, giving you a sneak peek of what Gorr will look like.

If you’re a fan of the franchise and are looking for a way to get in on the action, read on for everything there is to know about this new set.

Lego the goat boat 76208: £44.99, Lego.com – available on 26 April

(Lego)

Price: £44.99

£44.99 Dimensions: H10cm x W12cm x L43cm

H10cm x W12cm x L43cm Number of pieces: 564

564 Ages: 8+

This all-new Lego set provides the first glimpse into what we can expect from the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film. It contains everything you need to create the Asgardian vessel (or, as Lego has named it, “the goat boat”) and features the legendary goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, as well as five minifigures of Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr.

Providing the first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, the latter figure suggests the character has a grey complexion and is wrapped in white clothes. He is also seen holding his weapon of choice: All-Black the Necrosword.

Making for a great toy for any Marvel fan, the goat boat will be available to buy from 26 April.

Available from 26 April

