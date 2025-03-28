I’ve found the best laptop deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Amazon Spring Sale started on Monday and runs until 31 March. The retail giant’s first big annual sale event, Amazon Spring Deal Days sees discounts applied to a wide range of products, including laptops, Amazon devices and Apple tech, as well as fashion, beauty, and more.

As always, our team of expert deal hunters are sourcing the best bargains throughout the sale. The main guide is the place to spot the very best discounts, but here I’ll focus on the best laptop deals I’ve found.

Amazon’s seasonal sales are often your best chance to grab one of the best laptops while they’re at their cheapest prices. Whether you need something budget-friendly, for occasional work or you’re looking to upgrade to a more powerful gadget for creative projects, I’ll keep you updated on all the latest price cuts on laptops I recommend.

Best laptop deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £599.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( AO )

There’s 40 per cent off the Lenovo IdeaPad slim 3, a lightweight, mid-range Windows laptop running on a decently powerful Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM. Port selection is generous, with two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an SD card reader, HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the thin bezels and raised webcam give you plenty of screen space to play around with. Drop down to the lower spec Intel i3 model (was £499.99, now £259.99, Amazon.co.uk) and you can save even more.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £899, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Here’s a fantastic deal on one of the best laptops I’ve tested – it's currently the one I use every day. The highlight of the Zenbook 14 OLED is its luscious 3K display, which it pairs with a smart, comfortable, lightweight and minimalist design. Under the hood, it offers great performance, thanks to a 13th-generation Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. Snap it up with a discount of 39 per cent in the Amazon sale.

HP Victus 15in gaming laptop: Was £1,129.99, now £799.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( HP )

There’s £330 off the HP Victus in Amazon’s spring sale. A great mid-range 15in gaming laptop with a 1080p and 144Hz display, it runs on an RTX 4050 paired with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. That’s plenty of performance to handle the latest releases, and while still expensive, it’s excellent value by laptop standards.

Asus Vivobook 17: Was £549.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Here’s a £170 saving on the Asus Vivobook 17, a great value laptop with a large display. The keenly priced 17.3in laptop offers decent mid-range performance and comes with a free laptop bag and wired mouse.

MacBook Pro M4, 2024: Was £1,599, now £1,434, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

This isn’t a new deal, but it’s still the cheapest price you’ll find on the newest and rarely discounted MacBook Pro at Amazon. The M4-powered laptop is the most powerful Apple makes, with enough performance to chew through intensive tasks like video editing and rendering on the go.

Check out more Apple deals in the Amazon spring sale

Dell XPS 15: Was £1,249, now £1,029, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dell )

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and right now you can save more than £200 on this 16GB RAM model with 1TB of internal storage. This powerhouse of a Windows laptop runs on a 13th-generation Intel chip, giving it unbeatable versatility and performance whether you’re burning through processor-intensive projects on the go or kicking back with Netflix on the couch.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Here’s an almost 40 per cent saving on the best Chromebook I’ve tested. The Asus Chromebook plus CX34 appears in my round-up of the best laptops thanks to its lengthy battery life, decent everyday performance and affordable price. It’s specced to match an entry-level Windows laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. Right now it’s down to £249 at Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air M3, 13.6in: Was £1,099, now £1,029, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

While not officially part of Amazon’s sale, this is the best price we’ve spotted on the MacBook Air M3 today. The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan reviewed last year’s 13in and said it’s “the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance.”

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2025?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days runs from 25 March to 31 March. The sale features discounts of up to 45 per cent across various categories, including home essentials, electronics and more. With hundreds of thousands of deals available, this week-long sale gives you ample time to find the best laptop offers.

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale?

First launched in 2022 to bridge the gap between the January sales and Prime Day, the annual Amazon spring event sees big discounts applied across the online retailer’s huge range of tech, phones, laptops and more. Many of the deals are time-limited, much like they are during the summer Prime Day sale. Unlike during Prime Day, however, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access the discounts.

Why you can trust us when it comes to laptops

IndyBest's tech experts know a thing or two about what makes a great laptop, having tested myriad models, from Apple MacBooks to Asus Chromebooks and much more. The team also keep track of laptop prices throughout the year, so we can bring you the best offers across a range of devices during shopping events such as Amazon's Spring Sale. We know the best deals don't always come in the form of the biggest discounts, so, to help you invest wisely and get the most for your money, we'll only recommend products we've tried and loved or that come from brands we trust.

We’ve rounded up all the best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025