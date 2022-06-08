Motatos – a new budget supermarket hailing from Scandinavia set to rival Aldi and Lidl – launched in the UK yesterday and says it’s up to 60 per cent cheaper than its rivals.

The online-only store was founded in 2014 in Sweden with a no-waste policy at its core. Selling surplus inventory from wholesalers and distributors at marked down prices, Motatos aims to save products from the landfill while helping customers save on their weekly shop.

The unfolding cost of living crisis and grocery prices rising at their fastest rate in eight years means the arrival of Motatos on British shores couldn’t have come at a better time for many.

From Walkers and Heinz to Lindt, Simple, Nandos and Dove, the grocer’s online aisles span food cupboard goods, beauty, homewares, beverages, pets and more – with big-ticket brands at prices that won’t blow the bank.

With stellar two-for-one savings and bundle deals, it’s easy to meet the £20 minimum spend and if your basket reaches £40, you can enjoy free delivery. Better still, you can get 20 per cent off your first order with the code “welcome20”. Here’s everything we’re adding to our basket.

Read more:

Food cupboard

My Organic passata x2, 400g: £2.30, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

An essential for any kitchen cupboard, passata is a key ingredient for everything from pizza to pasta, stews and soups. This Mr Organic blend is made up of juicy sun ripened organic tomatoes, ready to inject fresh flavour to your dish.

Buy now

Filippo berio green pesto x2, 190g: £3, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

Stuck for dinner inspiration or time? Having a pot of pesto on hand can help you rustle up a meal in minutes. Produced in Liguria, home of pesto, this classic sauce is bursting with the flavour of Italian basil.

Buy now

Mr Organic red kidney beans x2: £1.90, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

Made from organically grown ingredients, these Mr Organic red kidney beans are a healthy and easy ingredient for a variety of meals, from stews to burritos.

Buy now

Sharwood’s mild curry paste x2, 275g: £2, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

The budget supermarket claims to sell Sharwood’s curry paste at 50 per cent cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere. The rich and flavourful paste helps you rustle up curries at home and it’s free from artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Buy now

Toiletries

Sensodyne whitening toothpaste x2, 75ml: £4.50, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

You can get two Sensodyne whitening toothpaste tubes for less than the price of one elsewhere. Designed for those with sensitive teeth, the toothpaste helps remove stains to achieve whiter teeth while leaving your mouth minty fresh.

Buy now

Head & Shoulders shampoo men scalp detox x2: £7, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

Stock up your bathroom cabinet with this deal on two bottles of Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff shampoo. Claiming to offer up to 100 per cent flake-free protection, the ginger scented formula cleanses your scalp and hair while removing dryness, dirt and oil.

Buy now

Listerine total care sensitive clean mint mouthwash, 500ml: £3, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

You’ll save around £1.50 by picking up Listerine’s total care mouthwash at Motatos. Touted to have six benefits in one, the formula strengthens enamel, protects gums, fights bacteria, freshens breath and more.

Buy now

Dove nourishing secrets body lotion coconut oil x2, 400ml: £6, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

With its rich formula infused with coconut oil and almond milk, this Dove lotion leaves skin feeling soft, restored and replenished. Designed to be fast-absorbing, there’s no risk of sticky or greasy residue and it’s been dermatologically tested for all skin types.

Buy now

Household goods

Finish dishwasher cleaner original, 250ml: £2.50, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

If your dishwasher is in need of a deep clean, you’ll save 38 per cent by picking up Finish’s cleaner at Motatos. Designed to tackle grease and limescale that’s built up in your dishwasher, the product leaves your machine clean and fresh smelling.

Buy now

Air Wick reed diffuser vanilla x3: £8.70, Motatos.co.uk

(Motatos )

Fragranced with natural essential oils, this Air Wick reed diffuser can last up to four weeks and releases a delicately diffused fresh scent into your home. You’ll get three for the price of one at Motatos and save more than 20 per cent compared to elsewhere.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drinks buys, try the links below:

Aldi’s affordable specialbuys aisle is packed with stellar prices on big-ticket items