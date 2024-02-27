Delightful Mother’s Day gifts, from fashion to foodie treats

It’s time to celebrate your mum and everything she does for you. Yes, Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday 10th March.

And you know she deserves more than the crumpled card and last-minute box of chocolates you got her last year. No, she deserves the very best.

So if you’ve not come up with any inspired gift ideas yet, don’t worry – and definitely don’t lumber Mum with a limp bouquet from the nearest 24-hour garage.

Instead, show her just how much you love her and how much she’s appreciated by picking something from our list of ideal gifts.

This guide is sponsored by featured brands.

Harvey Nichols: Tell Your Mum You Love Her Hamper

(Harvey Nichols)

Harvey Nichols’ Own Label have curated this extra-special hamper (£175) - combining cutting-edge fashion with superb quality that Mum is sure to love. Whether she enjoys a glass of Prosecco or a cheeky Champagne Elderflower Cocktail (with St Germain liqueur) is more her style, this will definitely put some fizz in her Mother’s Day!

She can also tuck into an array of tasty treats, including buttery Emmental Straws, juicy White Chocolate Coated Strawberries, delicious Rose and Cardamom Caramels, zesty Lemon Biscuits and succulent Pimento Olives - and then she can settle into her favourite armchair and relax with a cup of fragrant Rose Pouchong tea later on in the day.

Buy now

L’OCCITANE: gift sets

(L’OCCITANE)

Natural beauty and skincare inspired by women right from their foundation, L’OCCITANE celebrate and honour women all year round - and Mother’s Day is a great time to pamper those who deserve it the most.

Choose one of their indulgent gift sets - the nourishing Shea Butter Body Care Gift (£55), with Body Shower Cream, Rich Body Lotion, and Hand Cream; the feminine floral scent of the HERBAE par L’OCCITANE Iris Pallida Fragrance Collection (£73), with Hand Cream, Eau de Toilette, and Shower Gel; or the stunning delights of the Néroli & Orchidée Fragrance Collection (£73), with Hand Cream, Eau de Toilette, and Shower Gel.

Buy now

H Samuel: just jewellery

(H Samuel)

Get something she can keep forever with a beautiful piece of jewellery from H Samuel. What’s more, they are currently offering up to 50% off Mother’s Day gifts - so if she loves to make a statement, pick out something sparkly, such as a Sterling Silver Double Heart Diamond Pendant Necklace (£29), and perhaps splash out by presenting her with Stud Earrings to match (£29).

If gold is more her style, check out the nine-carat yellow gold Belcher Chain Bracelet (£89.99) or Rolo Chain Heart Anklet (£140). Or invest in a trusty timepiece, such as the elegant Armani Exchange Ladies’ Gold-Plated Steel Bracelet Watch (£145).

Buy now

Accessorize: Fantastic florals

(Accessorize)

You can always rely on Accessorize for Mother’s Day gift inspiration - and what a range they have on offer this year. Your mum is bound to love the fantastic florals across their exquisite items, with gorgeous flowers on everything from a stylish wild flower print scarf (£20), colourful embroidered coin purses (£14 – and what makes it even better is the personalised initial on the front) and cute embroidered tote bags (£35).

Plus, of course, it’s nearly spring, so cast an eye over their Rome Sparkle Gold Sandals (£39) and a fabulous fan print beaded tier dress (£55) - perfect for the warmer weather.

Buy now

Clarins: Double Serum

(Clarins)

For the mum who takes pride in her youthful looks, Clarins Double Serum (£88) is a complete age control concentrate formulated to give her healthier, visibly younger looking skin. With its 21 active plant extracts – including terrific turmeric, famous for its anti-ageing properties – her skin will be left looking more radiant and firmer, with those fine lines smoothed out.

As if that’s not enough, there’s 15 per cent off exclusively for Club Clarins members between 25th and 27th February. Club Clarins is the loyalty program that gives you 10 points for each £1 spent, which you can convert to products, reward vouchers and more!

Buy now

Cytoplan: The Complete Skin Food Regime

(Cytoplan)

Leading food-based supplement experts Cytoplan have teamed up with natural and organic skincare specialists Weleda to launch The Complete Skin Food Regime (£60), working in perfect harmony to protect and revitalise the skin.

This limited edition set includes Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Day Cream, which hydrates your skin on even the busiest and most stressful days; Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream, which gets to work while you sleep - and of course two bottles of Cytoplan’s new Skin Food Complex supplement, designed to feed your skin from the inside and out, and currently available only as part of this pack.

It all comes in a beautiful presentation box, guaranteed to make your mum smile on Mother’s Day.

Buy now

Kate Spade: Spring in style

(Kate Spade)

Your mum can step out in style with a gift from Kate Spade’s gorgeous range. If she likes shoes, she’ll love the Melrose Sandals (£250), available in Echinacea Flower or Wasabi, and the fun Flourish Mules (£295), topped with eye-catching rosettes, and available in True White or Ponderosa Red.

Or for the busy woman on the go, try the Knott Mini Crossbody Tote - perfect for throwing over her shoulder if her hands are full, and available in smart Black or seasidey Beach Glass. What’s more, from March 1st right up until the day after Mother’s Day, there’s 10 per cent off almost everything using the code SPRINGSAVES online.

Buy now