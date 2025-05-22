Aldi’s selling a reformer Pilates machine for less than £150 – here’s how to buy it
Everyone is talking about reformer Pilates and with the likes of LeBron James, Hailey Bieber and even Ed Sheeran opting for a spin on the carriage to keep fit, the workout style has become wildly popular.
But not everyone could afford expensive classes or an at-home reformer machine – until now. Aldi has stepped up with a UK supermarket first and will be gracing the middle aisle with its viral affordable reformer.
The machine launched in Australia last year and will be available in UK stores from 25 May. As with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, it’s first come, first served so you should be quick. Given the skyrocketing popularity of reformer Pilates, it’s safe to say the machine will sell out fast.
The reformer costs just £149.99, an insane 92 per cent less than the leading at-home reformer (£1,899.99) – which I reviewed and described as, “not exactly something you’d buy on a whim”.
Though I haven’t tested Aldi’s reformer, the design looks pretty similar. The machine is said to fold away for storage and comes on wheels so you can move it around the house. It also offers adaptable resistance levels with five resistance bands and adjustable height settings so you can be fairly certain it’s compatible with all bodies.
Aldi has also launched a range of affordable accessories to enhance your workout experience, like a Pilates ring, ball and pad starting from £5.99. Any of these add-ons can be used with the machine or as part of a mat Pilates routine.
Pilates is a great way to strengthen your muscles – particularly your core – and improve your balance and mobility. It’s also at the top of the charts when it comes to popularity, for men and women, so an investment like this will not only elevate your home gym, it’ll also mean avoiding wait lists for classes and spending a fortune on sessions in the studio.
Of course, if you’ve never done reformer Pilates before there might be some trial and error as you get started with the machine but it’s fairly simple to get the hang of. Plus, there are plenty of free tutorials and workouts on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok from qualified instructors.
If kitting out your home with a reformer machine for less sounds good to you, visit your nearest Aldi store from 25 May to grab yours.
