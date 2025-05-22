Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everyone is talking about reformer Pilates and with the likes of LeBron James, Hailey Bieber and even Ed Sheeran opting for a spin on the carriage to keep fit, the workout style has become wildly popular.

But not everyone could afford expensive classes or an at-home reformer machine – until now. Aldi has stepped up with a UK supermarket first and will be gracing the middle aisle with its viral affordable reformer.

The machine launched in Australia last year and will be available in UK stores from 25 May. As with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, it’s first come, first served so you should be quick. Given the skyrocketing popularity of reformer Pilates, it’s safe to say the machine will sell out fast.

The reformer costs just £149.99, an insane 92 per cent less than the leading at-home reformer (£1,899.99) – which I reviewed and described as, “not exactly something you’d buy on a whim”.

Though I haven’t tested Aldi’s reformer, the design looks pretty similar. The machine is said to fold away for storage and comes on wheels so you can move it around the house. It also offers adaptable resistance levels with five resistance bands and adjustable height settings so you can be fairly certain it’s compatible with all bodies.

open image in gallery Aldi's reformer Pilates machine folds away making it easy to store ( Aldi )

Aldi has also launched a range of affordable accessories to enhance your workout experience, like a Pilates ring, ball and pad starting from £5.99. Any of these add-ons can be used with the machine or as part of a mat Pilates routine.

Pilates is a great way to strengthen your muscles – particularly your core – and improve your balance and mobility. It’s also at the top of the charts when it comes to popularity, for men and women, so an investment like this will not only elevate your home gym, it’ll also mean avoiding wait lists for classes and spending a fortune on sessions in the studio.

Of course, if you’ve never done reformer Pilates before there might be some trial and error as you get started with the machine but it’s fairly simple to get the hang of. Plus, there are plenty of free tutorials and workouts on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok from qualified instructors.

If kitting out your home with a reformer machine for less sounds good to you, visit your nearest Aldi store from 25 May to grab yours.

