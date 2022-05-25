Ready to leave the packed commuter train behind and glide to work on two wheels instead? You’re in luck: Aldi’s popular, sub-£1,000 electric bikes are back in stock.

The supermarket is offering two different models of the Vitesse e-bike as part of this week’s clutch of Specialbuys discounts.

The Vitesse force e-mountain bike (£899.99, Aldi.co.uk) is a classically styled and lightweight bicyle that’s well-suited for off-road routes and pot-holed roads alike.

Meanwhile, the Vitesse pharos unisex e-bike (£799.99, Aldi.co.uk) has a step-through design and a comfortable, upright, Dutch-style riding position ideal for navigating cities and towns.

Launched in 2021, both e-bikes sold out during last year’s summer rush for alternative modes of transport. Now back in stock, both are available exclusively online at Aldi – but we don’t think they’ll be around for long, so act fast!

Vitesse force e-mountain bike: £899.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Vitesse)

Frame: 18in lightweight frame

18in lightweight frame Wheel size: 27.5in

27.5in Weight: 21.16kg

21.16kg Gears: 7-speed Shimano

7-speed Shimano Range: 60-70km

A great choice for those who want an electric bike as much for leisure as for getting from A to B, the Vitesse force e-mountain bike features larger wheels and fork suspension for cushioning uneven off-road terrain and smoothing out badly maintained roads.

The rear-mounted motor provides assistance power as you pedal, taking the effort out of laborious uphill struggles and letting you cruise to your destination without breaking into a sweat. The Vitesse force also features hydraulic disc brakes for greater handling, safety and control over the bike whether on the road or off.

Vitesse pharos unisex e-bike: £799.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Vitesse)

Frame: 18in alloy step-through frame

18in alloy step-through frame Wheel size: 26in

26in Weight: 22.21kg

22.21kg Gears: 7-speed Shimano

7-speed Shimano Range: 60-70km

The step-through design of the Vitesse pharos makes it easier to get on and off without swinging your legs all over the place like you’re in Cirque du Soleil. Coupled with the upright riding style – which gives you a commanding view of your surroundings, even in traffic – the comfort-focused frame makes this bike suited to slower rides around cities and towns.

Front and rear luggage racks hold your shopping and any other bits (as well as hiding the battery), while the rear-mounted hub motor will make long journeys feel effortless, and hills feel like they’re not even there.

