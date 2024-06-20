Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

After hundreds of qualifiers and lots of friendlies, Euro 2024 is finally underway. The tournament has kicked off in Germany, and after England beat Serbia in their first group game there could still be plenty of football for Three Lions fans to look forward to.

It might be now or never for Gareth Southgate’s England, who admitted earlier this week that he will probably leave his post if he doesn’t lead England to victory in Germany.

Expectations are high for the England squad, who just lost out to winning the trophy after a heartbreaking penalty shootout to Italy in the Euro 2020.

While many are still quibbling about Southgate’s selection or the alternative St George’s Cross, we’re ready to roar on The Three Lions this summer. Whether you’re interested in the classic home shirt or the lavender away shirt, here’s where you can buy the strips to show your support.

England 2024/2025 stadium home shirt: £84.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

In classic white with stripe sleeve cuffs and a neck tape inspired by the 1966 England manager, England’s home shirt may be the most unnecessarily controversial shirt in recent memory, as The Independent’s sports writer Lawrence Ostlere put it: “The zany St George’s Cross infuriated all the right people, but this shirt’s strength is actually in its red and blue sleeve trim – a lovely detail.”

This is the stadium version of the shirt, meaning it’s a replica design modelled on the shirt that the pros wear on the pitch. It features Nike’s dri-fit sweat-wicking technology, a fold-over collar design, and it is made from 100 per cent polyester. You can get it in either men’s sizes, women’s sizes or older kids’ sizes.

England 2024/2025 match home shirt: £124.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

This is the exact home shirt that the Three Lions will be wearing on the pitch. While it’ll cost you a wodge more, It features a more advanced form of Nike’s dri-fit technology and has a slimmer, more lightweight fit for greater mobility. It comes in men’s sizes, women’s sizes and older kids’ sizes.

England 2024/2025 stadium away shirt: £85, Jdsports.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nike )

This may be the nicest-looking away shirt Nike’s produced for England in a long, long time. Purple with multi-coloured side panels. But Ostlere put it best: “Good lord, what a shirt this is,” he said when he ranked it second out of this year’s crop of Euro 2024 shirts. “The colour is almost intimidating. The golden flecks of detail in the Nike swoosh and Three Lions badge are rich and dreamy. The simplicity is art itself. If you could marry a football shirt…”

This is the stadium version of the shirt. That means it looks exactly the same as the one the pros wear on the pitch, but isn’t as high-tech (or as expensive). It features Nike’s dri-fit sweat-wicking technology and is made from 100 per cent polyester. You can get it in men’s sizes, women’s sizes and older kids’ sizes. Sadly, all the match shirts that the pros wear are currently out of stock.

England 2024/2025 stadium goalkeeper shirt: £84.99, Nike.com

open image in gallery ( Nike )

Calling all Jordan Pickford or Mary Earps fans, you can get the bright orange stadium shirt to show your support for the goalkeeper. It’s made from 100 per cent polyester and like all the other stadium shirts, comes with Nike’s dri-fit technology to keep sweat away from your body. It comes in men’s sizes, women’s sizes and older kids’ sizes.

