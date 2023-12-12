Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The battle to secure a Mary Earps England goalkeeping shirt has been quite the saga. Originally, before and throughout the Women’s World Cup, Nike refused to sell the shirt at all, before eventually U-turning after a huge public outcry. Now, the shirt’s seen botched online releases, meaning Earps fans are finding it almost impossible to support England’s No1.

On 8 December, the Football Association (FA) announced the three Mary Earps England goalkeeping shirts would be going on sale at 8am on Monday 11 December, in time for Christmas. Despite the number of shirts being on par with the number of men’s goalkeeper shirts typically offered at international tournaments, Earps’s shirt still sold out within five minutes.

There were also a limited number of away and third shirts put on sale, but these sold out soon after, with fans taking to Twitter/X to complain about their orders being taken out of their basket when they went to pay.

In August, 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling on Nike to reverse its decision not to sell the goalkeeping legend’s England kit ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

A limited number of Mary Earps’s England goalkeeping shirts initially went on sale on 9 October, but they sold out in just a few hours after Nike and the FA failed to notify fans – and even Earps herself – that the shirt would be released.

Coming in pink, green and yellow, the shirt (featuring Earps’s name and number) costs around £100 in adult sizes and £80 in child sizes, but was being resold on eBay for double the price.

Earps won the Women’s World Cup Golden Glove award and, in February, was named Fifa’s best goalkeeper. She saved a penalty in the Lionesses 1-0 defeat in the Women’s World Cup final against Spain.

Earps took to Instagram to inform fans there were still sizes available on the Nike website on 11 December, but these too sold out quickly. If you’re still seeking a Mary Earps England shirt, here’s everything you need to know about bagging one.

How to buy the Mary Earps England goalkeeper shirt

Nike and the FA haven’t confirmed when or if more Mary Earps England shirts will be made available. “We recognise that, during the tournament, we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future,” a Nike spokesperson told The Independent in August.

The No1’s shirt will be available to buy from the official England Store and Nike’s website when restocked, but because there’s no product listing to bookmark, there isn’t any real way of ensuring you get a shirt, besides feverishly checking the website’s landing page.

When the FA first put the England goalkeeping shirt on sale in October, the body notified fans who had signed up to the England Store mailing list that the kit had gone live on its website. However, the England Store didn’t do the same in the most recent December restock.

The only foolproof way of getting your hands on one is by staying alert and following Mary Earps on Instagram and The Lionesses’ social media pages. The England Women account notified fans of the restock three days before it went on sale.

When the shirt does go on sale, you’ll be able to buy it in kids’ and adult sizes, in yellow, green and pink. It costs £79.95 in kids’ sizes and £99.95 in adult sizes. In the meantime, you can get your hands on a green graphic T-shirt with Earps’s name on the front, or you can buy Mary Earps’s Manchester United shirt.

Mary Earps Manchester United WSL Adidas home goalkeeper shirt 2023-24: Was £105, now £73.50, Manutd.com

(Manchester United store)

While super fans of Earps will have to wait for a restock, her Man United shirt is currently on sale. The Adidas shirt is a lime green, long-sleeved design and is available in sizes XS-3XL.

Buy now

England Earps name and number graphic T-shirt: £26, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

This bright green, unisex T-shirt bearing Earps’s name and number on it is available via the official England store, the T-shirt comes in sizes XS through to 3XL. The 100 per cent cotton, short-sleeved design is perfect for upcoming match days, and while it’s not the real thing, for some, it will do.

Buy now

What about Mary Earps’s clothing line MAE27?

In June, Mary Earps launched her own clothing brand called MAE27. There are two T-shirts available with slogans on both. The first reads “Be unapologetically yourself”, while the second reads “Girls know the offside rule too”. Both T-shirts sold out in August ahead of the Women’s World Cup final, and before Nike U-turned on its decision not to sell her replica shirt.

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion, fitness and more, try the links below:

Looking for the home and away shirt? We’ve rounded up where you can still buy the official Women’s World Cup kit