From the tango durlast football used in the 1978 Argentina World Cup to the calligraphic-streaked fevernova ball from 2002 in South Korea, every ball over the years has made a name for itself for one reason or another.

Whether it was contentiously too light, had too much spin or, well, was round, some footballs can’t be forgotten. Now, as the Fifa World Cup 2022 inches to a close in Qatar, Adidas has unveiled the gold ball that will be used in the final three matches of the tournament.

The new gold Al Hilm ball, which means “the dream” in Arabic, made its first appearance in Argentina’s 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday. Tonight, we’ll see it kicked into action again in the match between France and Morocco, before making one last appearance in the final, where one team will lift the trophy.

Technology-wise, it’s the exact same ball, featuring the same sensors that took Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal away from him in Portugal’s opening match against Uruguay, but it’s now got a new lick of paint to match the trophy.

Like the previous ball, the gold “dream” ball is made using water-based inks and glues, making it one of the most sustainable World Cup balls ever produced.

It features panel shapes and surface textures for precision and accuracy, and an iridescent design that’s inspired by the architecture, boats and flag of Qatar. If you’re looking to replicate Lionel Messi’s goals on the field with the official match balls, here’s where you can buy both.

Adidas gold Al Hilm official World Cup ball 2022: £130, Adidas.co.uk

(Adidas )

The Adidas Al Hilm ball is the official match ball used in the Fifa World Cup semi-finals and final. It features a golden base, which it shares with the final venue and the trophy. The speedshell panel technology offers surface texturing and diamond debossing, making it more accurate, stable in the air and speedy.

Buy now

Adidas Al Rihla official World Cup ball 2022: £130, Adidas.co.uk

(Adidas)

Adidas’s official match ball is inspired by Qatar’s trading ships, and features a textured polyurethane skin with a 20-piece panel shape. There’s flight stability, thanks to the grooves in the ball, while the innovative inner core of the ball is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency to help support faster play.

Buy now

