I wore the Garmin vivoactive 6 for two months – it’s great, but not ideal for everyone

Ardent runners approach new Garmin watches like music fans await an album release. But personally, I don’t think the vívoactive 6 is made for ardent runners. It’s a svelte and versatile smartwatch designed for pretty much everyone else.

As someone whose varied weekly exercise regime often takes them from the gym to the padel court to the top of a mountain, I found there was a lot to like about this gadget. The watch’s broad data points and insights allowed me to keep tabs on my sporting performance, sleep and general wellbeing, all at a price that’s more affordable than most premium rivals.

I subbed the vívoactive 6 in for my usual Apple Watch ultra 2, and immediately enjoyed the slimmer fit and lighter weight (36g with band). Having up to 11 days of battery life to play with, rather than my Apple Watch’s two at most, was a welcome change too.

On the other hand, the Garmin’s interactions with my iPhone weren’t as smooth, the app wasn’t as user-friendly and I didn’t have the same plethora of apps to play with. But I actually found the on-watch health tracking metrics were presented in a more digestible – and consequently, actionable – way than the Apple Watch.

Garmin’s sleep tracking and body battery features were personal favourites, taking a leaf out of Whoop’s book and ranking my daily status in both categories out of 100. As a competitive person, this was all the motivation I needed to head to bed a little bit earlier, and feel all the better for it the following morning.

But unlike Whoop, it has a bright Amoled touchscreen, alongside modern fitness tracker staples such as a step counter, heart rate monitoring and sports tracking. For this reason, I think the Garmin vívoactive 6 is an excellent option for anyone looking for a reasonably-priced all-rounder. But could it persuade me to permanently part with its competitors? Let’s find out.

How I tested the Garmin vívoactive 6

I tested the Garmin vívoactive 6 after reviewing other rival smartwatches and fitness trackers such as the Apple Watch ultra 2, Whoop 4.0 and Huawei watch fit 4 pro ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

A smartwatch is designed to rarely leave your wrist. So, charging aside, I wore the Garmin vívoactive 6 for non-stop for two months. In this time, I used it to track regular runs, custom interval sessions, gym trips, strength training sessions and CrossFit workouts. I also used it for several other activities, including competitive sports and swimming. Wearing the smartwatch consistently allowed me to use its lifestyle features too, including stress and sleep tracking. I then used these features to tweak my routine and monitored the results. As with any smartwatch, I was looking for accuracy and plenty of data on both my exercise and lifestyle performance. I also wanted this data to be presented in an accessible way – on the watch and via an app – so I could understand it then make changes to improve my numbers. Bonus points were available for comfort and style – if I’m going to be wearing something 24/7, it doesn’t hurt if it looks good.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s senior fitness writer, an avid exerciser and a CrossFit level one trainer outside of working hours, my average week provides a perfect testing ground for fitness products. Not only does my routine mean I can put products to the test effectively, but it also means I have amassed years of experience using various smartwatches, fitness footwear, apparel and lifting accessories. For this reason, I have a good point of comparison when reviewing new products, and I can recommend the best ones for your specific needs – and the ones you shouldn’t bother parting with your hard-earned cash for.