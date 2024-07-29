Support truly

Best known for its wide range of protein powders and workout supplements, fitness brand Myprotein also has a line of affordable and functional activewear.

If the warm weather has you dusting off the running shoes, or you simply want to refresh your gym gear for the summer, you’ll find Myprotein stocks everything from joggers and booty shorts to sports bras and tees.

Right now Myprotein is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on its already budget-friendly activewear range, so there’s no better time to restock your wardrobe for less.

To help you navigate the hundreds of items currently on sale, the IndyBest team has rounded up the Myprotein workout gear on our shopping list this week.

MP men’s Tempo oversized washed t-shirt: Was £34, now £22.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

A comfortable choice for workouts or casual wear, this oversized fit provides a relaxed feel, aided by the curved back yoke allowing for unrestricted movement during exercise. The tee features a ribbed crew neck and a vintage wash finish, and minimal branding with just a small embroidered logo. If you prefer a roomier fit, sizing up is recommended.

MP women’s Tempo abstract leggings: Was £42, now £18.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s Tempo Abstract leggings ditch the front seam for a comfortable fit that’s ideal for high-impact activities like running and HIIT classes. The fabric is soft, breathable and quick drying, with sweat-wicking technology to keep you feeling cool even during the sweatiest workout.

MP men’s rest day joggers: Was £34, now £14.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Looking for something comfortable to wear on your rest day? Myprotein’s joggers are made from organic cotton, and the soft material makes them ideal for lounging on the couch or popping out the corner shop for milk. The cuffed ankles and breathable fabric make them a good option for both cooler evenings and warmer days.

MP men’s graphic running tank top: Was £20, now £5.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s running tank top is simple workout vest that does exactly what it needs to. Made mostly from recycled polyester, the lightweight top features a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay cool and dry while working out, plus flatlock seams designed to reduce irritation caused by rubbing.

MP backpack: Was £25, now £12.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

The Myprotein MP Backpack is a practical and affordable option for carrying your gym gear. At 42cm tall it offers ample storage space for your stuff, with a large main compartment and handy side pockets for water bottles or protein shakers.

