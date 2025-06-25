Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Contrary to their name, dumbbells are a smart investment if you want to build fitness at home. These versatile free weights allow you to train for strength, endurance and mobility by opening the door to myriad exercises, and you only need one or two to get started.

You might already have a pair gathering dust in the garage, in which case this is your sign to blow away the cobwebs and get lifting. However, given you’ve clicked on this article, you’re probably in the market for a new pair – a mission I can lend a hand with.

Dumbbells have been my primary training tool for well over a decade, and in that time I’ve had the chance to sample a wide range of them. From this, I know what options are on the market, and what makes a good one.

Deciding on the best dumbbell for you will depend on your goals, preferred type of training and budget. Below, I’ve tried and tested options to suit all comers, and attempted to provide all the information necessary to help you find a dumbbell that fits your needs.

How we tested

There’s only one way to test the best dumbbells: lift them. I used the products below for every workout they were suitable for, and even some they weren’t, to test their robustness and functionality. This meant using the adjustable and selectorised sets for at-home strength training workouts, as well as some lighter prehab exercises. Then I subjected the fixed weight sets to a bit of everything, from CrossFit WODs and HIIT classes to good old fashioned bodybuilding.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The IndyBest fitness team practice what they preach. When they’re not writing about the latest health and fitness trends and products, they’re out their training and trying them for themselves. This provides plenty of opportunities for testing new products, whether that’s apparel, footwear, wearables, lifting accessories, recovery tools or gym equipment such as dumbbells.

The best dumbbells for 2025 are: