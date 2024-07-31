What to wear to padel to help you smash your next game

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Padel – a cross between squash and tennis – is causing a serious racket. In 2023 alone, 350 new courts were built in the UK to cater for the demand of the addictive racquet sport.

Notoriously less fussy than tennis, there are fewer rules about dress codes and etiquette when it comes to padel. But that doesn’t mean you can just rock up in your casual clothes. If you want to play padel well and improve your game, which is possible at any age, it’s important to be comfortable.

Drew Warren is the UK number 1 over 40s and over 50s UK men’s padel champion and a head of padel development at Rocks Lane padel club in Chiswick, London, and he said: “To get started with padel, you don’t need to spend a lot of money on branded clothing.” He says that the “key is to feel comfortable in what you are wearing in clothing that allows you to move”.

You may also want to look for technical fabrics that wick away sweat. Warren adds: “If you wear cotton, the moisture will sit on the fabric and it doesn’t feel good. Ideally, you want clothing to be made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you feeling dry and fresh.”

open image in gallery Padel courts have walls at the back so rallies last longer ( iStock )

Other advice is to look for a fit that skims the body but isn’t too tight to restrict movement and it’s important to think about what you’re going to wear to go home in because you don’t want to cool down too fast and risk getting a cold. “Some people like to carry a hoody for after the game,” adds Warren. ”But I like a tracksuit top that can be zipped up so you can unzip it for a little warmth or wear it zipped up on a cold day.”

Kristian Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Padel Social Club, says: “Think about clothing that takes you from court to clubhouse. Not everyone showers before grabbing a drink afterwards, so you want to think about what you’ll feel good in for the game and afterwards.”

We’ve taken this expert advice in mind and rounded up the gym wear that will help you ace your next padel game.

Myprotein graffiti graphic training shorts: £5.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

With an essential pocket for balls and in a bright shade of pink, these will look good both on and off the court. They have a four-way stretch fabric to allow you to run after the ball without restriction and a wide waistband to keep you comfortable from start to finish. There’s also a concealed internal draw-cord so you can customise the fit.

Myprotein essential pleated skort: £32, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

While skorts are often worn for tennis, who’s to say you can’t wear them for your next padel game? If we bear in mind the philosophy that you should wear clothing that makes you feel comfortable, then this skort is a great option. Even better, it features sweat-wicking technology, so it’ll help you remain cool.

Myprotein men’s woven training shorts: £20, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

While we’re yet to try these shorts ourselves, they look as though they’ve been designed to be unrestricted during movement. The woven fabric promises to offer extra mobility, as it’s able to stretch in multiple ways.

Myprotein women’s training T-shirt: £5.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Part of the fun of padel is escaping the rules of tennis-only whites and embracing colour. For less than £6, this Myprotein training top will help you get spotted both on and off the court. The design promises added freedom of movement and the fabric is sweat-wicking – what more could you want?

Myprotein women’s cropped power jacket: £32, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

To warm up and cool down in style, this cropped jacket will make you look like a padel pro, even if it’s your first time. Close-fitting, it promises to flatter the figure, but it’s also functional – there’s sweat-wicking technology and an anti-microbial finish too. There are also two pockets for your essentials so you don’t have to worry about looking after a bag while you play.

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

After running around on the court, your body might need a little TLC, and this hoodie is designed to feel super soft next to hot and stressed skin to help you rebalance your body temperature. A kangaroo pocket provides space for your keys and phone.

Myprotein women’s running headband: £5.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

If you want to keep your locks out of your hair, this headband allows you to keep your hair out of your face and your eyes on the ball. It has a silicone grip to stay in place so you don’t have to keep fiddling with it between shots. Reflective accents mean that it glows in the dark, which could be helpful if you could only find a court free in the evening.

Looking to learn more about the racket game? Here’s everything you need to know about padel