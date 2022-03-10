Whether you’re a gym bunny or simply a sucker for good bum-sculpting leggings, Sweaty Betty’s activewear is where it’s at.

As the home of flattering fits that are both practical and très chic, you’ll find elegant pieces spanning swimwear, yoga and skiing. From the ski slopes to the sofa, there’s a style to suit.

Of course, stocking up the brand’s pieces doesn’t come cheap – until now that is.

It’s time to fill your trolley with everything you’ve had your eye on, as Sweaty Betty’s once-in-a-blue-moon sale is now on. Expect discounts of up to 50 per cent off leggings, sports bras, swimwear and more.

So whether you’re embarking on a workout-wear reset or adding a few basics to your collection, we’d recommend snapping up a deal while you can. To help narrow your search, here are our picks of the bunch (bum-sculpting leggings included).

Sweaty Betty all day 7/8 gym leggings: Was £70, now £42, Sweatybetty.com

Is there anything more comfy than a super-soft pair of leggings? We think not. This simple style, which is available in a range of stylish and muted colourways, is touted by the brand for being super soft to the touch, which we think could make them prime for time on the sofa. But when you are heading to the gym, they’re said to dry quickly and can wick away sweat for a comfier workout. There’s also an adjustable drawcord with these too.

Sweaty Betty power reflective 7/8 gym leggings: Was £80, now £48, Sweatybetty.com

These bum-sculpting leggings are said to be incredibly versatile – intended for any kind of sport, you can sprint from your yoga class to the gym (if you’ve got it in you), while the reflective pattern keeps you visible after the sun sets.

Sweaty Betty betty ski base layer top: Was £75, now £45, Sweatybetty.com

With ski season fast approaching, there’s no better time to get kitted out for the slopes and Sweaty Betty has come through with a £30 discount on this slim-fit number. It’s designed to be seamless to stop any chafing – rejoice! – while the sweat-wicking material is designed to keep you fresh.

Sweaty Betty every day backpack: Was £85, now £42, Sweatybetty.com

If you’re not particularly enamoured by big bulky gym bags, this sporty day pack could be a winner. As it’s matte black and definitely sleek enough for the office, but would easily work as a gym bag too – there are five inner compartments inside for neatly organising (or shoving in) all your bits and bobs, and padded straps for extra comfort.

Sweaty Betty all train sports bra: Was £65, now £39, Sweatybetty.com

We love the slinky back of this high-impact bra. And it’s said to be super supportive too, which is even better. As a non-padded style it’s also lightweight, and built to offer proper support for everything from circuit training to jogging and HIIT. We’ve got our eye on the “cardinal red” colourway too.

Sweaty Betty merino seamless funnel neck long sleeve top: Was £85, now £59, Sweatybetty.com

If you’re looking to layer up for an upcoming ski trip, or you just prefer running in a long-sleeved top, check out this funnel neck style á la The Rock. Made with gentle merino, it is going to keep you snug while remaining breathable.

Sweaty Betty pacesetter running vest: Was £45, now £27, Sweatybetty.com

Cool, comfortable and versatile, vests are a workout staple. So Sweaty Betty has really done us a solid by knocking down the price of this one. Whether you’re enduring downward dogs or taking the dog for walkies, it’s breathable, sweat-wicking, and has mesh in the areas you’re likely to sweat the most.

Sweaty Betty sprinter running hoody: Was £95, now £66, Sweatybetty.com

Keep out the chill on wintry runs with this new winter warmer – and rest assured it’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying. We’re big fans of the high neck combined with the slightly slouchy fit, while the thumb holes will be great for keeping our mitts nice and warm on frostier days. Fancy a latte post run? There’s pocket for your cards in the sleeve for that – nifty.

Sweaty Betty Aspen down jacket: Was £345, now £241, Sweatybetty.com

Channelling a high-fashion Michelin man, this slick puffa is not only water resistant, but is made from recycled polyester and down. With its large collar, it’ll be great for keeping out those chilly gusts, and there’s a handy hood that packs away too.

Sweaty Betty carve swimsuit: Was £85, now £42, Sweatybetty.com

This lovely halterneck cozzy is pretty versatile – it’s chlorine resistant if you’re heading to the pool, but boasts UV50+ protection if you’re off to the beach. We love the soft blue colourway, while it’s also made using recycled plastic, giving it a big tick in terms of sustainability.

