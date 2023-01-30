Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re returning to your favourite Alpine resort, venturing onto new snowy pastures for 2023 or hitting the slopes this season for the very first time, a good set of ski gear is a must.

But calculate outerwear, flights, accommodation, lift pass and one too many apres ski parties once you’re out there, and your ski holiday can add up to a costly affair.

Thankfully, Aldi is here to ease some of the load with its new range of affordable ski gear. More than 70 per cent cheaper than most ski wear on the market, the essentials start from just £6.99. Better still, it is kitting out the entire family with kids’, men’s and women’s styles.

From adult ski jackets, trousers, gloves and balaclavas to children’s helmets and hats, the budget supermarket’s slope-ready range is just as affordable as it is stylish.

Currently available to buy from Aldi’s coveted Specialbuys section, sizes are selling out fast. Here, we’ve rounded up the best of the supermarket’s ski gear to tick off your winter escape checklist.

Aldi crane ladies’ ski snowboard jacket: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A stylish take on snowboarding gear, Aldi’s women’s jacket boasts a sleek pink and navy design. Both waterproof and wind resistant, the longline coat is complete with a half zip and front pocket flaps for valuables. Designed with size and customisable comfort in mind, the jacket also features an adjustable hood, sleeves and side zips for ventilation and breathability. Aldi also sells a sleek forest green and navy men’s version (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi men’s ski jacket: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Perfect for your winter adventure on the slopes, Aldi’s men’s ski jacket is complete with a detachable and adjustable hood, underarm vents for breathability, adjustable sleeve cuffs with thumb holes, zipped pockets, a goggle cleaning cloth and more. Simple yet stylish – we love the black and camel design –, it’s a winter winner. For women, there’s a stylish camel, white and black version of the supermarket’s ski jacket (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi ladies ski trousers: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Costing just £24.99, Aldi’s pair of women’s ski trousers are considerably cheaper than most on the market. Complete with detachable and adjustable elastic braces, the trousers have been designed to be extra supportive and comfortable. There’s also handy pockets for your belongings, leg cuffs with zippers and ventilation openings in the outseam. Both waterproof and windproof, they’ll have you covered for the slopes.

Aldi kids’ silver ski helmet: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Helping kit little kids out for the slopes, Aldi’s children’s silver ski helmet is made from tough ABS with machine-washable velvet and PU foam inner padding to ensure comfort. The helmet can be adjusted thanks to the sizing system while the design boasts 14 vents, of which six are adjustable. Better still, it comes with removable ear pads (hearing zone included), a chin pad, safety fastener and a goggle holder.

Aldi ski balaclava: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Costing just £6.99, Aldi’s balaclava will help keep you warm and protected while skiing or snowboarding, providing that extra layer of warmth while on the slopes. Designed with a thermo regulating material that allows for any condensation to dry quickly, the merino wool hood is said to be gentle against skin.

Aldi ski snood: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Another bargain ski accessory from Aldi’s ski-ready range, the supermarket’s ski snood is made from soft merino wool and a lightweight polyester material that’s both thermo regulating and breathable. Available in both brown and lilac colourways, they’re a must-have in your skiing arsenal.

