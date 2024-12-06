Discover two irresistible Italian red wines with exclusive savings this winter

It’s that time of year again, when the chill outside makes you want to retreat indoors, light every candle you own and pour something warming into a proper glass. Winter calls for a certain kind of wine – red, of course, with enough body and heft to cut through the darkest nights, but not so heavy it makes you feel like you’ve been knocked out with a mulled wine mallet. It’s a delicate balance, but when you find it, well, that’s magic.

This is the season for wines with a story. Not just any reds, but ones that have earnt their richness through history, tradition and a touch of artistry. Think of the wines that take a little longer to make, that don’t rush themselves to the shelf. Wines like those from Tinazzi, a family-run operation whose roots stretch back to 1968 in the Veneto region of northern Italy. The Tinazzi family has spent decades perfecting their craft, balancing respect for their heritage with a sense of innovation that keeps their wines fresh and exciting.

What sets them apart isn’t just the wine, though it’s undeniably good. It’s the way they approach the whole process. Sustainability isn’t a buzzword here; it’s in the DNA. Organic vineyards, meticulous attention to quality and a knack for blending modernity with old-world charm make Tinazzi wines feel special. And when it comes to winter warmers, they’ve got two absolute standouts: the Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore Montere 2021 and the Amarone della Valpolicella La Bastia 2019.

Let’s start with the Ripasso. Often nicknamed a “baby Amarone”, Ripasso wines have all the vibrancy and freshness of Valpolicella, but with an extra layer of depth and texture thanks to a clever trick: they’re “repassed” over the leftover grape skins from Amarone production. It’s a bit like turning up the volume on a song you already love. Tinazzi’s 2021 version is everything you want on a cold night – juicy, rich and ridiculously drinkable. Bright cherries and raspberries burst onto the palate, before settling into warming notes of plum and coffee. Whether it’s a Friday night pizza or a proper roast lamb, this one’s your new best friend.

And then there’s the Amarone. Where Ripasso is approachable and fun, Amarone is the serious sibling – the one that knows how to impress without even trying. Tinazzi’s La Bastia 2019 has already picked up a glittering 98 points from Italian wine guru Luca Maroni, and one sip will tell you why. It’s indulgent without being over the top, with layers of black figs, cherry liqueur and a little hit of mocha on the finish. This is the kind of wine you want to save for the good glasses and the best company. Or maybe just keep it for yourself. No judgment.

Tinazzi’s wines have a way of making you feel like you’re treating yourself, even if they’re not priced like it. And isn’t that what winter drinking should be about? As the nights get longer and the temperature drops, you’ll want these bottles within arm’s reach. Trust me, they’re worth it.