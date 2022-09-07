Buy now

We’ll be honest, we were skeptical as to whether these wellies really could live up to the hype. After all, we’re used to big and boxy designs that are heavy and uncomfortable. But, much to our relief these surpassed our expectations.

As soon as we took them out of the box, the high quality was apparent – and this was only proved further after we tried them on. Fitting true to size, they feature a specially designed footbed, which is springy and supportive. The contoured sole fits the shape of your foot and allows even weight distribution, while the honeycomb heel absorbs the shock from any heavy stomping you may do through the woods.

Owing to the cushioning in the forefront and heel, there’s a noticeable bounce when you walk, which makes them a dream to walk in. Despite all the technology, they are particularly lightweight, so compared to other wellies we’ve worn in the past, these boots really are made for walking.

Read more: 10 best women’s waterproof jackets to beat every drizzle and downpour

In terms of waterproofing, our feet remained bone dry and warm, even during a very wet walk (it is the UK after all), and we liked the fact that there’s a tab at the back so that they can be adjusted to fit tighter to the calf.

Similarly, they had excellent grip, so you won’t go slipping and sliding in the mud. The only bugbear we had was that they gaped slightly around the ankle area. But, this didn’t affect us too much.

The black colourway of course goes with everything, but should you rather something more traditional, they’re also available in green (£90, Independent.co.uk). Similarly, should you think the tall design will be a little cumbersome for you (take it from us, they’re not clumpy and heavy), the same boots are also available in a short (£75, Independent.co.uk), which are just as comfortable.

An impressive wellington that we actually enjoy wearing, who’d have thought it?

The verdict: FitFlop wonderwelly wellington boots

True to the brand’s promise, FitFlop has delivered a seriously comfortable pair of wellies with its wonderwelly boots. Unlike other styles we’ve tried in the past, these boots don’t feel heavy nor clumpy, making them a joy to wear for everything from long, muddy rambles to short errand runs. The sheer number of colourways on offer mean there’s something for everyone.