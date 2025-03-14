Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cable prices are out of control. The average American is dropping nearly $90 a month just to keep their TV subscription alive. But in the age of streaming, there’s a better way to do live TV, and it doesn’t require calling your provider to haggle over your bill every time the price goes up.

Cord-cutting services like Sling TV let you ditch cable without missing out on your favorite channels — live sports, entertainment, news, and reality TV, and you can add premium services for an extra fee. It costs way less than traditional cable, and you’re not locked into a year-long contract.

What makes Sling stand out is that it's more flexible than traditional cable. Instead of paying for a massive bundle of channels you never watch, you choose from two base packages and can add extra services as and when you want.

Even better, you can currently get 50 percent off your first month of Sling orange or Sling blue, plus a free month of AMC+, all for under $25. Here’s a breakdown of Sling TV’s packages and the best deals available today.

Best Sling TV deals

Both Sling orange and Sling blue are fairly affordable live TV streaming packages, but you can get them for even less. Sling orange is a great one for live sports fans and families. It comes with 35 channels, including ESPN, Disney Channel, CNN and HGTV. It usually costs $45.99, but it’s been slashed to just $23 for your first month.

Sling blue is slightly more expensive, but there are more channels —46 in total — and it has all the major networks, including NBC, Bravo, Fox, and National Geographic, as well as reality TV and lifestyle channels. It usually costs $50.99 per month, but you can currently get your first month for just $25.50.

If you want the best of both worlds, you can get the Sling orange and blue package, which comes with all the channels, including all of the 27 sports, family, news, and entertainment channels exclusive to Sling TV. Sling orange and blue usually costs $65.99 per month, but right now you can get it for half price, taking it down to just $33.

While Sling TV’s 50 percent discount comes with AMC+, for those of you who’d prefer a wider selection of premium content, Sling’s premium pass deal might be a better fit. With this offer, you’ll get a free month of Paramount+ with Showtime, AMC+, STARZ, and MGM+, as well as $10 off your first month of Sling TV.

Another option is Sling’s three-month deal, where you pay just $99.99 upfront for three months of service. According to Sling, this adds up to a huge saving of $140, making it a good deal for those who don’t mind committing for a longer period.

And if you’re a fan of HBO shows, the Sling blue + Max bundle might be the one for you. With this deal, you’ll save 50 percent on your first month of Sling blue, plus $5 off every month when you keep Max included in your subscription. While Max isn’t free, this offer gives you a discount on both services, making it a great choice for anyone who wants live TV alongside HBO’s content.