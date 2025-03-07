Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s the age of streaming, and we’re practically drowning in content. With awards season over and the dust all settled, now is the perfect time to catch up on everything you might have missed – or find those hidden gems that never made it to the Oscars.

Maybe you’re in the mood for something new or just want to revisit something classic, there are thousands of movies at your fingertips on all the major streaming services, including the Oscar Best Picture winner screwball comedy Anora, the Stanley Tucci-led Conclave and the super sexy tennis romance Challengers, starring Zendaya.

From recent blockbusters to indie darlings and new favorites, we’ve rounded up the best movies currently streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and more. Thrillers, dramas, and feel-good comedies, there's something for every mood. So grab some popcorn and settle in – these are the best movies to stream now.

‘Moana 2’ (2024)

Moana 2 trailer

Available: 12 March

12 March Streaming platform: Disney+

Moana is called back to the seas for a brand-new adventure. Available soon on Disney+, your kids will be singing all the songs and watching on repeat.

‘Anora’ (2024)

Available: 17 March

17 March Streaming service: Hulu

This year’s Oscar Best Picture winner is a chaotic screwball comedy following a Brooklyn stripper who gets caught up in a high-stakes whirlwind after marrying a Russian oligarch’s son. Wildly unpredictable, Anora is an instant must-watch.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ (2023)

Godzilla Minus One - trailer

Available: Now

Now Streaming service: Netflix

Set in post-war Japan, this critically acclaimed monster epic reimagines Godzilla as an unstoppable force of destruction against a country already in ruins. This is the best Godzilla film in years.

‘Conclave’ (2024)

Available: Now

Now Streaming service: Peacock

Stanley Tucci leads this gripping political thriller set behind Vatican walls, where cardinals gather to elect a new pope, but hidden secrets and rivalries threaten to tear the church apart. One for those in the mood for slow-burning dramas riddled with tension.

‘Dune: Part Two’

Available: Now

Now Streaming service: Max

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic returns in this stunning sequel as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joins the Fremen to fight for Arrakis. One of the best-looking movies you’ll stream from home this year.

‘Challengers’ (2024)

Available: Now

Now Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Zendaya stars in this steamy drama about love and rivalries on and off the tennis court. Direct by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers is as seductive as it is competitive.

‘The Substance’ (2024)

Available: Now

Now Streaming service: Mubi

Demi Moore makes a gruesome comeback in this unnerving body-horror thriller about a miracle substance promising eternal youth but at a terrifying cost. A superb watch for fans of horror movies.

‘Nickel Boys’ (2024)

Available: Now

Now Streaming service: MGM+

Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this hard-hitting drama follows two Black boys navigating the horrors of a brutal reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.

‘Civil War’ (2024)

Available: Now

Now Streaming service: Max

From Ex Machina director Alex Garland, this near-future thriller imagines a fractured America on the brink of collapse, seen through the lens of war photographers. Eerily prescient, it stars a hard-nosed Kirsten Dunst.