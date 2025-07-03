Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

10 best tents for any camping adventure in 2025 and beyond

From easy setup family tents to lightweight designs for backpacking, we’ve found the best tents for all campers

Rachel Cavanaugh
in Oregon
Thursday 03 July 2025 02:28 BST
We looked for comfort, headroom, durability, weather resistance, breathability and more
We looked for comfort, headroom, durability, weather resistance, breathability and more (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Whether you’re heading out on a family camping vacation, planning a backpacking trip, or are looking to embark on a solo adventure, the best camping tents play a huge role in how comfortable (and dry) you’ll stay.

There are tents for every scenario. Ultralight options are perfect for hikers, while spacious domes you can stand up in are great for those who value livability. To help you find the best tent for your needs, our outdoor gear expert has spent months researching and testing a wide range of top-rated designs, looking at everything from setup speed and weatherproofing to size, ventilation, and packability.

The best all-rounder from our testing is The North Face’s stormbreak 3 tent, but we’ve also found a larger tent best-suited to families, options for solo trips, and a rooftop tent that’s like a mobile escape pod. So wherever your next adventure takes you, we’ve handpicked the best camping companions.

How we tested

After researching and consulting fellow camping enthusiasts, we took 18 different tents — from minimalist backpacking shelters to oversized glamping-style designs — on a trip to the Willamette Valley, Oregon, to whittle it down to our top 10.

For each tent we tested, we assembled and disassembled it on different terrains, including grass and dirt campsites. We noted how intuitive the setup felt and how well each option handled various weather conditions, including rain and breezy days. We paid close attention to interior space, ventilation, build quality, and overall design, testing everything from zippers to fabrics.

We put a range of tent styles to the test
We put a range of tent styles to the test (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

We considered the following criteria:

  • Ease of setup: We looked for tents that were quick, easy, and intuitive to put up and break down — and used a stopwatch to time how long it took to assemble and disassemble each tent. We considered whether one person could assemble it alone or whether it required multiple people. We also looked at how the tent poles were attached and how the guy-line system worked. Similarly, we noted if the tent came with extras that made the setup easier, such as a mallet.
  • Tent size: A tent’s capacity is measured by how many people can fit in the tent when lying hip to hip, so it’s not the best gauge of size. Instead, we assessed how roomy each tent felt once inside, how many people it could comfortably sleep, whether there was enough headroom to sit up or even stand, and if we could stretch out.
  • Durability and materials: A good tent should feel sturdy and well-constructed, so we selected those that felt durable and could withstand the elements. We considered how well the materials, poles, seams, and zippers would hold up after countless setups, breakdowns, and in the wind and rain. We also noted down details of the materials — softness, texture, and quality — and whether the seams felt trustworthy.
  • Portability: When you’re camping solo or with just one other person, you want something compact and lightweight, so we considered size when packed down. We also favored those that came with a carry strap or duffel, and were easy to transport and store.
  • Weather resistance: No material can be entirely waterproof, but you do want a tent that will protect you from various weather conditions. We tested to see how effective each one was at blocking out the wind, rain, and sun, noting down if we got damp at any point.
  • Breathability: Tents — particularly small ones — can feel stuffy, so we looked for well-ventilated tents. We considered whether there were mesh panels, adjustable vents, or airflow designs that help prevent stuffiness or condensation.
  • Overall value: Considering the materials, layout, and performance, we analysed whether the price was justified.
  • Design features: Smart extras, such as vestibules, gear pockets, or ventilation panels, can improve comfort, so we kept an eye out for any great features.

After a weekend of pitching, unzipping, lounging, and discussing feedback with our fellow testers, these were the tents that made the final cut.

At IndyBest, all our reviews are based on real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh has reviewed everything from hiking boots and camping chairs to backpacking stoves and travel coolers. When it comes to tents, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality options that are practical and durable.

The best tents for camping in 2025 are:

  • Best overall — The North Face stormbreak 3 tent: $230, Thenorthface.com
  • Best budget buy — Coleman sundome four-person tent: $117.99, Coleman.com
  • Best for backpackers — Gossamer Gear the two: $320, Gossamergear.com
  • Best for families — Nemo Aurora highrise: $399.95, Rei.com

1
The North Face stormbreak 3 tent

The North Face tent
  • Best: Camping tent overall
  • Weight: 6lbs 10oz
  • Material: 75D polyester taffeta with PU coating
  • Capacity: Three
  • Floor area: 39.72 sq ft
  • Peak height: 46-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Dual vestibules with easy-stuff mesh pockets
    • Roomy with excellent ventilation
    • Good value for quality
  • Take note
    • Subtle color-coding is easy to miss the first time you set up the tent

The North Face stormbreak 3 tent was the best camping tent in our tests. It has a stylish design, high-quality materials, easy setup, and thoughtful extras that deliver serious bang for your buck.

The tent feels sleek and modern, but more importantly, it’s built with durable materials that outperform its mid-range price tag. The dual doors, with stuffable mesh panels, make entry and exit smooth and convenient, and there’s a generous amount of headroom for sitting up, changing clothes, or just stretching out. The tent is fully seam-taped, so it should withstand rainy weather.

The North Face stormbreak 3 tent
We found this tent to be roomy, with excellent ventilation (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

There’s a color-coded system to guide setup, which is a great feature, though it isn’t the most obvious – we didn’t notice it the first time around. Still, for campers who want something roomy, durable, and polished at a decent price, this tent is hard to beat.

  1.  $230 from Thenorthface.com
2
Coleman sundome four-person tent

Coleman sundome four-person tent
  • Best: Budget car camping tent
  • Weight: 10lbs
  • Material: Polyester with WeatherTec system
  • Capacity: Four
  • Floor area: 63 sq ft
  • Peak height: 49-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Weatherproof seams and wind-resistant frame
    • Quick and simple setup
    • Well-ventilated with ground vents and windows
  • Take note
    • The carry case is thin and tricky to repack

Coleman’s sundome four-person tent is best if you’re on a budget or looking for a beginner-friendly option that can withstand all weather conditions.

Our testers found it easy to set up, with snag-free pole sleeves and a lightweight build that makes assembly fast, even for a camping novice. The tent has two windows, a ground vent, and two small awnings, which help it stay cool and well-ventilated even during warmer weather. The tent also has inverted seams, welded corners, and a bathtub-style floor to keep it dry in the rain.

Coleman tent
The sundome offers dependable performance, straightforward design, and great value (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The biggest downside? The carry case. It feels flimsy, and getting everything back inside required tight rolling and some strategic squashing. That said, for car campers on a budget, it offers dependable performance, straightforward design, and great value at less than $120.

  1.  $117 from Coleman.com
3
Zempire aerospeed 4

Zempire aerospeed 4 tent
  • Best: Spacious camping tent
  • Weight: 21.5lbs
  • Material: Dura-Core ripstop polyester
  • Capacity: Four
  • Floor area: 74.09 sq ft
  • Peak height: 76-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Inflatable frame with full standing height
    • Durable, high-end materials throughout
  • Take note
    • Steeper learning curve when pitching for the first time

For campers who value livability, the Zempire aerospeed 4 tent excelled in our tests thanks to its spacious design — it has enough headroom for most people to stand upright. We recommend this to those who plan on going on long camping trips or car campers in particular.

The tent is breathable and is made from a sturdy fabric that feels like it’ll last. As for the setup, the brand claims that the inflatable air-frame style has been chosen for its fast solo setup, easier pitching in wet weather, and greater durability in wind. Some of our testers weren’t fully sold on the concept, though. A few noted that the setup wasn’t as intuitive as they expected and questioned what advantage the inflatable frame offered over traditional poles. Still, they appreciated the overall comfort and design.

Zempire aerospeed 4
For car campers who value livability and premium materials, this tent stands out from the pack (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

When it comes to packing up, despite its large size, it’s easy to do. The smart carry bag is complete with compression straps and thoughtful organizational details that make the whole process a breeze.

  1.  $500 from Rei.com
4
Gossamer Gear the two

Gossamer Gear the two tent
  • Best: Backpacking tent
  • Weight: 1.47lbs
  • Material: 10D nylon ripstop with SIL/PU waterproof coating
  • Capacity: Two
  • Floor area: 29.04 sq ft
  • Peak height: 46-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Can be pitched with trekking poles or ultralight tent poles
    • Excellent ventilation and weather protection
  • Take note
    • Slight learning curve during initial setup

For something lightweight, packable, and impressively roomy, Gossamer Gear’s the two tent is our pick as the best backpacking tent.

It’s designed to be pitched with tension and staked corners. While it comes with ultralight segmented poles, you can also use your own trekking poles (set to 49.2 inches), which can save even more weight when you’re out on the trail. We tested the tent with a pair of Gossamer Gear trekking poles and found setup worked smoothly once we got the hang of it.

Gossamer Gear the two tent
This tent offers a stable, well-ventilated, fully enclosed shelter (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Like with many backcountry shelters, the structure relies entirely on tension rather than pole sleeves or hubs, so getting everything taut requires some adjusting. Once it’s dialed in, though, this tent offers a stable, well-ventilated, fully enclosed shelter that’s built for real trail miles.

  1.  $320 from Gossamergear.com
5
Eno junglelink

ENO junglelink tent
  • Best: Hammock camping tent
  • Weight: 2lbs 15oz
  • Material: Ripstop nylon hammock, mesh bug net and rainfly
  • Capacity: One
  • Floor area: N/A
  • Peak height: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • All-in-one modular hammock shelter system
    • Floating off the ground is fun and surprisingly comfortable
  • Take note
    • Not ideal for side or stomach sleepers
    • Takes practice if you’ve never used a hammock tent before

There’s something undeniably fun about sleeping suspended off the ground, which is part of the appeal of this all-in-one hammock tent system that includes everything you need to stay dry and bug-free.

The hammock comes with a bug net, rainfly, straps, and stuff sack. It’s modular, so you can skip the fly when it’s sunny or ditch the net when bugs aren’t a problem. That flexibility — plus Eno’s no-knots-needed design and off-the-ground protection from rain, mud, and uneven terrain — makes it a great entry point for anyone curious about hammock camping.

ENO junglelink tent
This style of tent is best suited to back sleepers (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Backpackers in forested areas will also appreciate the expanded campsite options. This style of shelter isn’t for everyone (it suits back sleepers best), but if you’re already into hammocks, this is one of the best hammock tents. If you’re not already a convert, it might just be your new favorite way to camp after you give this one a go.

  1.  $219 from Eaglesnestoutfittersinc.com
6
Nemo Aurora highrise

Nemo aurora highrise tent
  • Best: Tent for families
  • Weight: 15lbs 14oz
  • Material: 68D polyester canopy, 150D PU polyester floor
  • Capacity: Four
  • Floor area: 62.5 sq ft
  • Peak height: 75-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Roomy interior with walk-around headroom
    • Durable floor and sturdy poles
    • Quick, intuitive setup
  • Take note
    • On the heavier side

The Aurora highrise lives up to its name — it has a full 75-inch peak height that lets pretty much anyone under 6ft 3in stand upright anywhere inside. When testing, this tent felt refreshingly spacious, even beyond its height, making it perfect not only for taller campers but families who want room to move, change clothes, or hang out comfortably.

It’s built tough, too, with a 150D polyester floor and robust aluminum poles that held steady during testing in windy conditions.

Nemo aurora tent
Weighing nearly 16lb, this is definitely a car-camping tent (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Setup was fast and intuitive, and our testers appreciated little details such as the vibrant printed floor, oversized duffel bag for easy pack-up, and special pockets that diffuse your headlamp glow.

At nearly 16lbs, it’s definitely a car-camping tent, and you won’t want to carry it too far, but it’s a standout for those who prioritize comfort, quality materials, and smart design for group or family trips.

  1.  $399 from Rei.com
7
MSR elixir one-person backpacking tent

MSR elixir one-person backpacking tent
  • Best: For solo camping trips
  • Weight: 4lbs 1oz
  • Material: 75D ripstop poly rainfly with DWR
  • Capacity: Sleeps one person
  • Floor area: 18 sq ft
  • Peak height: 39-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Easy, intuitive setup
    • Lightweight and compact for solo use
    • Durable, high-quality materials throughout
  • Take note
    • Not designed for multiple people or pets

This tent is extremely easy to pitch (we didn’t need instructions), and the compact design makes it ideal for solo adventurers, first-time backpackers, or anyone tagging along on a group trip with their own setup.

MSR elixir tent
This design is full of thoughtful extras (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The rectangular floor fits a modern wide sleeping pad with ease, while the mix of mesh and solid fabric offers just the right balance of ventilation and privacy. A mesh pocket near the ceiling gives you an overhead spot to stash small essentials such as a headlamp or sunglasses, keeping gear accessible and off the floor. Lastly, it’s full of thoughtful extras such as cable ports and a rain gutter. For solo trips where low weight, fast setup, and quality construction matter most, this tent gets it right.

  1.  $202 from Cascadedesigns.com
8
White Duck regatta bell tent

White Duck regatta bell tent, 13ft
  • Best: Luxury camping tent
  • Weight: 66ls
  • Material: Army duck cotton canvas
  • Capacity: Three for glamping or six for camping
  • Floor area: 134 sq ft
  • Peak height: 98-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Gorgeous glamping look with luxe canvas feel
    • Stove jack to allow for wood-burning tent stoves
    • Surprisingly easy setup
    • Detailed manual
    • Comes with a mallet
  • Take note
    • Center pole setup is tricky for one person, due to the pole's weight and angle

If you’re the kind of camper who packs throw pillows and fairy lights, White Duck’s regatta bell tent is likely to be your dream basecamp. We tested the 13ft version (8ft, 10ft, 16ft, and 20ft), which comfortably sleeps three (but the brand claims capacity is for six) and has room to stand, stretch, and organize gear without tripping over it.

White Duck regatta bell tent
We appreciated the detailed instruction manual when pitching this tent for the first time (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Despite its size, the setup is refreshingly straightforward, and we appreciated the detailed instruction manual with color photos, smooth guyline adjusters, and added touches such as the included mallet, which has a soft grip and just the right amount of heft. Wrestling the tall center pole into place was the hardest part (when assembling solo) the first time, but it’s worth the effort for the comfort you get in return. For campers who value comfort, aesthetics, and a little glam, this tent is a real showstopper.

  1.  $575 from Whiteduckoutdoors.com
9
Six Moons haven ultralight

Six Moons haven ultralight
  • Best: Camping tent for two people
  • Weight: 2.13lbs
  • Material: 20D silicone nylon canopy and mesh net tent
  • Capacity: Two
  • Floor area: 27 sq ft
  • Peak height: 45-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Extremely lightweight and compact
    • Simple A-frame setup with generous headroom
    • Great protection from bugs and rain
  • Take note
    • Poles and stakes sold separately

Designed for hikers tackling buggy trails or unpredictable weather, this tent is a well-made two-piece shelter that combines a mesh inner with a waterproof rainfly.

The interior of the Six Moons haven ultralight is spacious enough to sleep two people, with vertical sidewalls and enough headroom to sit up comfortably.

Six Moons haven tent
This design is well-suited to thru-hikes (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Setup is simple and intuitive: stake the rectangular floor, raise the canopy at both ends, and tension the guylines. The one downside is that the stakes and poles are sold separately. We didn’t receive them with our test unit, so we had to sub in poles from another tent, which stretched the seams slightly and limited our ability to fully evaluate the setup.

The overall design is still fantastic and well-suited to thru-hikes, backcountry treks, and minimalist trips, making it a smart pick for experienced hikers who want coverage without extra weight.

  1.  $375 from Sixmoondesigns.com
10
Thule approach

Thule approach rooftop tent
  • Best: Rooftop tent
  • Weight: 110lbs
  • Material: 600D polyester ripstop and dual-layer foam
  • Capacity: Two
  • Floor area: N/A
  • Peak height: 35-inch
  • Why we love it
    • Can be set up in less than three minutes
    • Modern, sleek design with panoramic windows
    • Lightweight enough for two people to lift
    • Comfy built-in dual-layer mattress
    • Comes fully assembled
  • Take note
    • Requires compatible roof rack system
    • Pricier investment

As first-time rooftop tent testers, we expected a bulky and overcomplicated setup, but this tent exceeded expectations in every way. The entire system arrived fully assembled and was ready to go out of the box. Once unwrapped, it was light enough for three people to lift easily (we could’ve managed with two), and, once mounted, the day-to-day setup takes less than three minutes. Simply unzip the travel cover, unfold the base, and voilà. The built-in ladder extends smoothly; the interior is sleek and spacious; and the dual-layer mattress included is soft, supportive, and seriously cozy. For those who want to go all in, you can purchase an annex or awning separately for the ultimate camping setup.

Thule approach rooftop tent
This rooftop tent feels like a mobile escape pod (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Due to a last-minute vehicle change, we weren’t able to fully secure it for a drive during testing, but it’s been praised for having a snug fit, quiet ride, and road-tested durability.

With features such as panoramic windows, a removable rainfly, and sharp, modern styling, this tent feels less like camping gear and more like a mobile escape pod — we can’t wait to keep using it.

  1.  $1,999 from Thule.com
What is the best camping tent?

If you’re looking to spend less, the Coleman sundome was found to be the best budget-friendly camping tent during our tests. It’s a reliable, straightforward shelter that provides fantastic value at less than $120. For anyone craving a higher-end experience, the Zempire aerospeed 4, the White Duck regatta, and the Thule approach all offer exceptional comfort, sleek aesthetics, and premium camp setups that go well beyond the basics.

But, the best camping tent overall is The North Face stormbreak 3. It’s perfect for campers who want the best balance of quality, space, and value. It’s durable, easy to pitch, and looks sleek and stylish.

