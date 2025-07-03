Whether you’re heading out on a family camping vacation, planning a backpacking trip, or are looking to embark on a solo adventure, the best camping tents play a huge role in how comfortable (and dry) you’ll stay.

There are tents for every scenario. Ultralight options are perfect for hikers, while spacious domes you can stand up in are great for those who value livability. To help you find the best tent for your needs, our outdoor gear expert has spent months researching and testing a wide range of top-rated designs, looking at everything from setup speed and weatherproofing to size, ventilation, and packability.

The best all-rounder from our testing is The North Face’s stormbreak 3 tent, but we’ve also found a larger tent best-suited to families, options for solo trips, and a rooftop tent that’s like a mobile escape pod. So wherever your next adventure takes you, we’ve handpicked the best camping companions.

How we tested

After researching and consulting fellow camping enthusiasts, we took 18 different tents — from minimalist backpacking shelters to oversized glamping-style designs — on a trip to the Willamette Valley, Oregon, to whittle it down to our top 10.

For each tent we tested, we assembled and disassembled it on different terrains, including grass and dirt campsites. We noted how intuitive the setup felt and how well each option handled various weather conditions, including rain and breezy days. We paid close attention to interior space, ventilation, build quality, and overall design, testing everything from zippers to fabrics.

We put a range of tent styles to the test ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

We considered the following criteria:

Ease of setup: We looked for tents that were quick, easy, and intuitive to put up and break down — and used a stopwatch to time how long it took to assemble and disassemble each tent. We considered whether one person could assemble it alone or whether it required multiple people. We also looked at how the tent poles were attached and how the guy-line system worked. Similarly, we noted if the tent came with extras that made the setup easier, such as a mallet.

We looked for tents that were quick, easy, and intuitive to put up and break down — and used a stopwatch to time how long it took to assemble and disassemble each tent. We considered whether one person could assemble it alone or whether it required multiple people. We also looked at how the tent poles were attached and how the guy-line system worked. Similarly, we noted if the tent came with extras that made the setup easier, such as a mallet. Tent size: A tent’s capacity is measured by how many people can fit in the tent when lying hip to hip, so it’s not the best gauge of size. Instead, we assessed how roomy each tent felt once inside, how many people it could comfortably sleep, whether there was enough headroom to sit up or even stand, and if we could stretch out.

A tent’s capacity is measured by how many people can fit in the tent when lying hip to hip, so it’s not the best gauge of size. Instead, we assessed how roomy each tent felt once inside, how many people it could comfortably sleep, whether there was enough headroom to sit up or even stand, and if we could stretch out. Durability and materials: A good tent should feel sturdy and well-constructed, so we selected those that felt durable and could withstand the elements. We considered how well the materials, poles, seams, and zippers would hold up after countless setups, breakdowns, and in the wind and rain. We also noted down details of the materials — softness, texture, and quality — and whether the seams felt trustworthy.

A good tent should feel sturdy and well-constructed, so we selected those that felt durable and could withstand the elements. We considered how well the materials, poles, seams, and zippers would hold up after countless setups, breakdowns, and in the wind and rain. We also noted down details of the materials — softness, texture, and quality — and whether the seams felt trustworthy. Portability: When you’re camping solo or with just one other person, you want something compact and lightweight, so we considered size when packed down. We also favored those that came with a carry strap or duffel, and were easy to transport and store.

When you’re camping solo or with just one other person, you want something compact and lightweight, so we considered size when packed down. We also favored those that came with a carry strap or duffel, and were easy to transport and store. Weather resistance: No material can be entirely waterproof, but you do want a tent that will protect you from various weather conditions. We tested to see how effective each one was at blocking out the wind, rain, and sun, noting down if we got damp at any point.

No material can be entirely waterproof, but you do want a tent that will protect you from various weather conditions. We tested to see how effective each one was at blocking out the wind, rain, and sun, noting down if we got damp at any point. Breathability: Tents — particularly small ones — can feel stuffy, so we looked for well-ventilated tents. We considered whether there were mesh panels, adjustable vents, or airflow designs that help prevent stuffiness or condensation.

Tents — particularly small ones — can feel stuffy, so we looked for well-ventilated tents. We considered whether there were mesh panels, adjustable vents, or airflow designs that help prevent stuffiness or condensation. Overall value : Considering the materials, layout, and performance, we analysed whether the price was justified.

: Considering the materials, layout, and performance, we analysed whether the price was justified. Design features: Smart extras, such as vestibules, gear pockets, or ventilation panels, can improve comfort, so we kept an eye out for any great features.

After a weekend of pitching, unzipping, lounging, and discussing feedback with our fellow testers, these were the tents that made the final cut.

The best tents for camping in 2025 are: