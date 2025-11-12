Whether you’re looking to stock up on wellness essentials, update your jewelry collection, or perfect your home setup, Black Friday 2025 is bringing deals worth getting excited about. The biggest names in lifestyle, health and home are rolling out discounts across every category, from Naked Wines and Eden Health to Jewlr and Saatva.

Once a one-day sale that took place after Thanksgiving, Black Friday has evolved into a weekend-long event that concludes on Cyber Monday. Each year, it gets bigger and better, plus you don’t have to wait until Friday November 28, as many of the top brands are launching early-access offers throughout the month.

So whether you’re looking for premium supplements from iHerb, luxury sleep upgrades from Glacier mattresses, or personalised gifts from Jewlr, you can expect standout savings from your favorite brands.

Eden Health

Looking to boost your wellness in 2026? This Black Friday, Eden Health is helping you take charge of your energy levels — starting at a cellular level.

As we age, our NAD levels naturally decline, affecting how efficiently our cells produce energy. Eden’s clinically guided NAD programs connect you with licensed providers who can tailor a plan to your needs, with formulations available as injections, nasal sprays, or topical creams. These programs may help support focus, steady energy, and mental clarity. Eden Health’s provider-guided care and partner pharmacies ensure safe access and coordinated treatment. Whether you work from home or are rushed off your feet in the office, discover what balanced, sustained energy may feel like — and save while you do it this Black Friday. Get $81 off your first order, automatically applied at checkout.

Disclaimer: NAD+ therapies are not FDA-approved and have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety or efficacy. They may only be prescribed when deemed appropriate by a licensed healthcare provider. Eden Health coordinates care; licensed providers evaluate and prescribe, and partner pharmacies dispense and label medications.

Eden Health

You can also recharge and recover with the help of Eden Health — and its limited-time deal on your first month of Sermorelin ODT. Between November 28 and December 1, new customers can get $50 off their first month.

If you’re wondering whether Sermorelin is right for you, Eden Health connects you with licensed clinicians who review your health history and coordinate care through trusted partner pharmacies. That means no waiting rooms — just streamlined, provider-guided care that fits into your busy schedule.

Sermorelin ODT is a provider-prescribed peptide that works with your body’s natural growth-hormone pathway to support cellular repair, metabolism, and recovery. For those balancing demanding training sessions and packed workdays, it may help support steady energy, better rest, and overall wellness.

Disclaimer: Compounded Sermorelin is not FDA-approved and has not been reviewed by the FDA for safety or efficacy. It may only be prescribed when clinically appropriate by a licensed healthcare provider. Eden Health coordinates care; licensed providers evaluate and prescribe, and partner pharmacies dispense and label all medications.

Naked Wines

If you’re anything like us, the winter season involves plenty of candle-lit dinners, sofa time and hunkering down with a good book or festive film. If you’re looking for a quality bottle of vino to carry you into cosy season, Naked Wines is treating you with up to 60 per cent off. Whether you’re gearing up for Christmas dinner parties or thinking about a hosting gift, Naked Wines is offering $100 off your first 12 wines, plus a free gift bottle.

Loved by sommeliers and customers alike, Naked Wines connects you with independent winemakers around the world, cutting out the middle man with high-quality bottles at accessible price points. It puts the customer front and centre – simply pay $40 into your ‘Angels’ account each month and spend on whatever you’d like, with 60 per cent off market prices. Delivering top-quality plonk right to your doorstop, if you don’t like a wine you receive, you get the credit back to try something new. Plus, the brand can tailor recommendations to your taste.

iHerb

A leading destination for vitamins, supplements and all-things-wellness, iHerb’s Black Friday event has landed with 22 per cent off for new customers. From viral K-beauty favorites like Beauty of Joseon’s Revive Eye Serum with ginseng and retinal – a brightening and firming treatment that helps to smooth fine lines and rejuvenate tired eyes – to trusted health brands including California Gold Nutrition, NOW Foods and Force Factor, iHerb’s curated selection of products has won it a loyal beauty and health fan base.

Wondering what else to buy this Black Friday? California Gold Nutrition’s NMN – an ingredient loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber – is one of the most sought-after supplements in wellness, known for supporting cellular energy and healthy aging. Where skincare is concerned, SKIN1004’s Madagascar Centella Ampoule is a soothing, barrier-boosting serum ideal for calming sensitive skin.

Jewlr

If you’re looking for a gift that feels personal, Jewlr makes it easy to create something truly special. The North American jewelry brand is known for its customizable designs that let you add names, initials, birthstones, and more to mark life’s most meaningful moments. Each piece is made to order using quality materials such as sterling silver, solid gold, and ethically sourced gemstones, so every gift feels (and is) as lasting as it looks.

From engraved name necklaces to promise rings and family birthstone pieces, every design is thoughtfully crafted by Jewlr’s in-house team from start to finish. This season, consider personalizing the Toi et Moi Ring, featuring two meaningful birthstones nestled side by side in a design that symbolizes love and connection. Or, capture memories close to the heart with the Heart Locket Necklace, complete with two spaces for cherished photos and customizable engravings on both sides, available in your choice of font and chain style.

This Black Friday, shop the brand’s biggest event of the year and save on personalized jewelry made for giving, keeping, or both.

Glacier

We spend a third of our lives asleep, so it’s paramount to get the right setup in your bedroom. Enter Glacier, the American bed-in-a-box brand redefining restful sleep. In addition to 50 per cent off, from November 17 shoppers can enjoy an extra 10 per cent off the Original Mattress and 15 per cent off the Summit and Apex models – that’s up to 65 per cent off selected mattresses throughout Black Friday.

Glacier’s mattresses are assembled to order, using premium hybrid and innerspring designs that combine advanced cooling technology with adaptive support. The Glacier Summit, the brand’s most popular model, offers the perfect balance of plush comfort and breathability, ideal for sleepers who crave temperature-regulated rest without sacrificing support. Whether you’re upgrading your main bed or refreshing a guest room ahead of Christmas, Glacier’s Black Friday lineup of mattresses, toppers and bases makes luxury sleep more accessible than ever.

Saatva

This Black Friday, upgrade your sleep with Saatva, America’s leading luxury mattress brand known for craftsmanship, comfort and quality. From November 7, enjoy $400 off purchases of $1,000 or more – including the award-winning Saatva Classic, a hybrid innerspring mattress that blends plush comfort with superior support. Every Saatva mattress is made to order in the US, using premium materials like organic cotton, eco-friendly foam and durable coils – designed to suit every sleeper, from side sleepers to back and combo styles.

Unlike boxed beds, even Saatva’s shipping is luxurious – think free white-glove delivery, setting up your new mattress and removing your old one (no rolling or compressing needed). Turn your bedroom into the ultimate sleep sanctuary for 2026 by shopping Saatva’s Black Friday sale, from mattresses and toppers to pillows and bedding essentials.

