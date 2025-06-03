Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anyone still hoping to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 before launch has probably lost all hope. Pre-orders across the US sold out fast when they went live in April, and there hasn’t been a single restock in the months since. While Nintendo has sent out a handful of invite-only purchase links via its online store, it’s been sporadic.

With the console officially launching on June 5, your best shot now is launch day itself. Best Buy and GameStop are holding midnight events, Target’s running launch-day promos from 8am with giveaways, and some Walmart stores may open early with limited in-store stock. Sam’s Club and Costco are also expected to have consoles on shelves, but availability will vary by location.

There’s still no confirmed online restock, though Walmart and Best Buy listings hint at a possible drop on launch day. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about each retailer’s launch plans, from midnight openings to in-store stock.

Where can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?

open image in gallery There’s limited Nintendo Switch 2 preorder stock, but you might be able to buy a console in-store ( The Independent )

Walmart : Out of stock as of April 24

Out of stock as of April 24 Nintendo : Invitations sent out on 8 May

Invitations sent out on 8 May Best Buy : Out of stock as of April 24

Out of stock as of April 24 GameStop : Out of stock as of April 24, potentially available to pre-order in-store

Out of stock as of April 24, potentially available to pre-order in-store Target : Out of stock as of April 24

Out of stock as of April 24 Sam’s Club : Out of stock

Out of stock Amazon : Pre-orders not yet live

Pre-orders not yet live Costco: Out of stock

How to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 officially went live on April 24, first with Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target, but both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle had sold out within minutes. My Nintendo Store joined the party on Thursday, May 8, but it was invitation-only, and stock was limited. Since then, there haven’t been any major restocks. Your best bet now is launch day, with several retailers confirming limited in-store availability.

Nintendo

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo opened Switch 2 pre-orders on May 8 through an invite-only system. If you missed out, you can still register your interest on the My Nintendo Store, but not everyone’s eligible. To be considered, you’ll need an active 12-month Switch Online membership and at least 50 hours of gameplay on your linked account.

Invitations are still being sent out, though they’re rare. If you receive one, you’ll be able to head straight to the product listing, log in, and check out (assuming it hasn’t already sold out).

For those without an invitation, your best chance to purchase a Switch 2 on launch day is through select retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

Walmart

open image in gallery ( Walmart )

Walmart won’t have an official midnight launch, but most stores open from 6am, and there could be limited stock on shelves. It’s best to call ahead and check what your local store is doing – it varies from location to location.

Online, the console and bundle listings are marked “Coming soon” with a June 5 release date. We’d recommend checking back in with Walmart at midnight on 5 June.

Target

open image in gallery ( Target )

You won’t have to stay up late if you’re heading to Target. The retailer’s launch event runs from 8am to 4pm local time on June 5. Staff will hand out tickets to people in line, granting them a console. Some locations will have freebies and giveaways; Orlando’s Millenia store is getting a Nintendo party, for example.

There won’t be any online availability on launch day itself, but Target says it will restock the console and bundle online on Friday June 6. If you miss out in-store, that’s your next best shot.

Best Buy

open image in gallery ( Best Buy )

Best Buy’s hosting a midnight launch at select stores on June 5 (12:01 AM ET). Early shoppers are also in with a chance of getting a commemorative Switch 2 coin.

There will be limited stock in-store for walk-ins, alongside pre-order pickups. Online listings say “coming soon”, but there’s no indication if there will be any stock online on launch day.

GameStop

open image in gallery ( GameStop )

GameStop’s midnight launch doesn’t actually begin at midnight. The festivities will start at 3pm local time on June 4, with orders ready for pickup from 9pm PT/12am ET. Some stores will be handing out free cans of Red Bull (you’re going to need it standing in that line). Online availability is still a question mark, but it’ll probably be locked behind a GameStop Pro membership.

Sam’s Club

open image in gallery ( Sam's Club )

Sam’s Club has announced that members will be able to buy the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle in stores on June 5. Stock levels are unclear, and it’s not known if every store will have the console available to buy. It’s worth checking with your local store for the latest information.

Costco

open image in gallery ( Costco )

Costco will offer a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes Mario Kart World and a 12-month Switch Online + Expansion Pack on launch day (June 5). It’ll only be available in select stores, so check with your local store ahead of time. Like Sam’s Club, you’ll need to be a member to buy it. The product listing also says “coming soon” on the site, so you may be able to snag one on launch day.

