The Nintendo Switch 2 launched nearly two weeks ago, and it’s still proving difficult to find. While some lucky shoppers managed to grab a console from Best Buy or GameStop on launch day, many are still searching.

Consoles at Walmart and Target continue to come in and out of stock online, so it’s worth refreshing those pages throughout the day. Costco briefly offered next-day delivery for members last week, but delivery has been delayed, so it’s now estimated to arrive by June 20.

Best Buy even went live online last week, offering the console and bundle for in-store pickup only, but stock vanished within minutes. Since then, it’s returned to in-store-only sales, with strict one-per-customer limits and stock varying wildly by location. Below, you’ll find the latest updates from major US retailers.

Read more: For UK stock, follow our live updates here

Where can you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?

open image in gallery I've already nabbed a console - here's how to get your own ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Walmart: Coming in and out of stock – check frequently

Target: Coming in and out of stock – check frequently

Costco: In stock now for members only, arrives Friday, June 20

Best Buy: Sold out online, in-store stock varies by location

GameStop: In stock in select stores

Nintendo Store: Available by invitation only

Sam’s Club: Out of stock, last restock on June 6

Amazon: Out of stock, no listings available

Newegg: Out of stock, last restock on June 4

How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Nintendo

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

If you want to buy a Switch 2 from Nintendo, the gaming giant is still enforcing its invite-only system. To be eligible, you need an active 12-month Switch Online subscription and at least 50 hours of gameplay on your Nintendo account. Even then, there’s no guarantee you’ll get an invite.

If selected, you’ll receive a notification with a purchase window. Invites are still being sent out, but they’ve been sporadic. For now, the odds are slim, but it’s still worth registering interest via the My Nintendo Store.

Walmart

open image in gallery ( Walmart )

Walmart’s online stock continues to come back in and out without warning. Both the console and Mario Kart World bundle have reappeared in short bursts since launch, so it’s worth checking regularly. There’s no waiting list or drop schedule. If it’s in stock, it’s first come, first served.

Some stores have also received restocks, but it’s inconsistent. If you’re planning to visit in person, call your local branch first to avoid a wasted trip.

Target

open image in gallery ( Target )

Target has restocked the Switch 2 several times online, though stock usually disappears within minutes. If you’re lucky, you might be able to order for delivery or same-day store pickup depending on your zip code. There’s no set restock pattern, so you’ll just have to keep refreshing every now and again.

In-store availability is limited. Some locations received launch day allocations, but restocks since then have been unpredictable and sparse.

Costco

open image in gallery ( Costco )

Costco currently has the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle in stock online for members. The bundle also includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Orders placed now are showing delivery by Friday, June 20.

Stock may not last long, and you’ll need a Costco membership to buy a console. Some local warehouses may have inventory too, so it’s worth calling your local store to check before heading out.

Best Buy

open image in gallery ( Best Buy )

Best Buy isn’t selling the Switch 2 online anymore. A brief restock on June 11 included the console for in-store pickup only, but it sold out quickly. Since then, all availability has been limited to physical stores.

Stock varies by location and there’s no online tracker, so phone ahead before visiting. One-per-customer limits are still in place, and membership perks apply to accessories and games, not the console itself.

GameStop

open image in gallery ( GameStop )

GameStop has shifted to in-store-only sales of the Switch 2. While its online bundles have sold out, local stores are still receiving restocks sporadically. Inventory tends to drop unannounced and sells fast.

If you’re hoping to buy from GameStop, check the “Find a Store” tool on its website and call ahead. Availability varies daily and by location.

Sam’s Club

open image in gallery ( Sam's Club )

Sam’s Club sold out online on June 6, and there’s been no confirmed restock since. Listings are still live but marked “out of stock.” Some shoppers have reported limited in-store availability in select locations.

If you’re a Plus member, your best bet is to call your local club to ask about walk-in stock before making the trip.

