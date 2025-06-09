How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more
Consoles are coming in and out of stock at Walmart and Target online
The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally launched, and while some people managed to snag one on launch day across the country at Best Buy and GameStop, many are still on the hunt.
Consoles at Walmart and Target have been flickering in and out of stock online, so your best bet is to keep checking. Meanwhile, Costco members can still order online, with delivery expected by 12 June, but availability is likely to change quickly.
Best Buy and GameStop are sticking to in-store sales for now, so it’s worth calling ahead before making the trip. Stock varies widely by location. Below, we’ve rounded up the latest retailer updates to help you track down a Nintendo Switch 2.
Where can you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US?
- Walmart: Coming in and out of stock
- Target: Coming in and out of stock
- Costco: In stock now for members only, arrives in 3 business days
- est Buy: In stock now, in-store only
- GameStop: In stock now. in-store stock only
- Nintendo: In stock now by invitation-only
- Sam’s Club: Sold out on 6 June
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Newegg: Out of stock
How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
Nintendo
If you want to buy a Switch 2 from Nintendo, the gaming giant is still enforcing its invite-only system. To be eligible, you need an active 12-month Switch Online subscription and at least 50 hours of gameplay on your Nintendo account. Even then, there’s no guarantee you’ll get an invite.
If selected, you’ll receive a notification with a purchase window. Invites are still being sent out, but they’ve been sporadic. For now, the odds are slim, but it’s still worth registering interest via the My Nintendo Store.
Walmart
Walmart’s online stock has been flickering in and out since launch. Consoles and bundles occasionally reappear without warning, so it’s worth checking the site throughout the day. There’s no queue system or drop schedule — if it’s in stock, it’s first come, first served.
In-store availability also varies widely. Some locations received extra units after launch, while others sold out quickly. If you’re planning to visit, it’s best to call ahead to check local stock levels before heading out.
Target
Target has had multiple restocks online since launch, with brief windows of availability before selling out again. Orders can be placed for home delivery or same-day store collection, depending on local inventory. There’s no restock schedule, so frequent refreshing helps.
Some physical stores may have leftover stock, but Target isn’t guaranteeing in-store availability. Staff handed out tickets on launch day, and walk-in stock has been limited since. Online remains your best option.
Costco
Costco currently has Switch 2 bundles available online for members. The package includes the console, Mario Kart World, and a 12-month Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Orders placed now are showing delivery within three business days.
Stock could change quickly as word spreads, and you’ll need an active Costco membership to check out. If you prefer shopping in person, it’s worth calling your local warehouse to confirm whether units are available on-site.
Best Buy
Best Buy is only selling the Nintendo Switch 2 in-store. There’s no option to buy the console online – only accessories and games are listed. Your only option is to try your nearest store.
Stock levels vary by location, and there’s no live inventory tracker for consoles. Before heading out, it’s worth phoning ahead to avoid a wasted trip. My Best Buy Plus/Total members can still earn bonus rewards on Nintendo purchases.
GameStop
GameStop’s big launch bundle, which included the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, accessories and a microSD card is no longer available to buy online, and there’s been no word on a restock.
It’s worth checking in-store as GameStop is, like Best Buy, prioritizing walk-ins.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club’s online listing for the Switch 2 bundle sold out on 6 June. Since then, there’s been no restock and no announcement from the retailer. Listings are still live but are currently marked as “out of stock”.
Some shoppers have reported limited in-store stock in select locations, but it’s hit or miss. If you're a Plus member and want to try in person, ring your local club first to check availability.
