When does Amazon Prime Day end? Everything you need to know
Here’s everything you need to know about the annual summer sale
Amazon Prime Day is in its final hours. And, as a shopping editor who has covered the retailer’s sales for more than five years, it’s safe to say I know how to spot a good deal from a dud.
I’d always recommend using price comparison tools to make sure you’re getting the best possible price, but I can confidently say some of the best deals see big-ticket products plummet to their lowest-ever price. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, for example, have been reduced by $100 to just $149, making them cheaper than their Black Friday price. And both Dyson’s top-rated air purifier and Yeti’s tumbler are now cheaper than ever. There are also impressive savings on Ninja air fryers, robot vacuums, CeraVe beauty products, and gaming devices.
A first in the summer sale’s history, this year the event is running for four full days, but when will it end? Keep scrolling for answers to all of your burning questions, as well as a handpicked selection of the best deals across tech, appliances, beauty, and more.
When did Amazon Prime Day 2024 start in the US?
Amazon kicked off its Prime Day sale on July 8 at midnight. For the first year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is four days.
Amazon Prime Day ends tonight on July 11. From experience, the deals tend to stay the same for the duration of the event. But big-ticket items such as AirPods or games consoles do have a tendency to sell out before the end of the sales event.
Is Prime Day only for Prime members?
Yes, Prime Day is a celebration of Amazon’s Prime members, so you’ll actually need to be a Prime member to secure all the deals. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
But there is a way around paying for the subscription. If you’re not already a Prime member, you might be eligible for a free 30-day trial of Prime. It’s only available to Amazon customers who have never been a Prime member before or haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months.
If you’re between the ages of 18 and 22, you can also get an even longer six-month free trial, as well as half-price memberships, meaning you’ll pay just $7.49 instead of $14.99 per month. Sign up now before the deals end on Friday.
Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals list
Tech
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249, now $149, Amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy S25: Was $1,099.99, now $784.99, Amazon.com
- Amazon Echo dot smart speaker: Was $49.99, now $31.99, Amazon.com
- Apple Watch Series 10: Was $429, now $309, Amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy tab A9+ tablet: Was $219.99, now $132.99, Amazon.com
- Apple AirTag four-pack: Was $99, now $64, Amazon.com
- Sony 65-inch 4K ultra HD TV A95K series: Was $3,499.99, now $1,498, Amazon.com
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Was $159.99, now $124.99, Amazon.com
- Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: Was $399.99, now $298, Amazon.com
- Meta Quest 3s: Was $399.99, now $329.99, Amazon.com
Home
- iRobot Roomba plus 405: Was $799.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com
- Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine with milk frother: Was $219, now $142.99, Amazon.com
- Dyson V11 origin cordless vacuum: Was $569.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com
- Instant Pot duo plus nine-in-one multicooker: Was $139.99, now $69.99, Amazon.com
- Tide oxi boost power laundry detergent pods: Was $19.94, now $15.99, Amazon.com
- Dyson V8 plus cordless vacuum: Was $469.99, now $299.99, Amazon.com
- Ninja BC151BK blast portable blender: Was $69.99, now $49.99, Amazon.com
- Stanley quencher H2.0 tumbler: Was $45, now $27, Amazon.com
- Ninja air fryer pro four-in-one: Was $129.99, now $89.99, Amazon.com
Beauty
- Dyson airwrap: Was $499.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com
- Medicube zero pore pads 2.0: Was $31, now $14.90, Amazon.com
- Olaplex shampoo, conditioner and hair oil set: Was $64, now $44.80, Amazon.com
- Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was $28, now $19.60, Amazon.com
- Oral-B iO deep clean electric toothbrush: Was $99.99, now $59.99, Amazon.com
- Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was $379.99, now $299.99, Amazon.com
- Crest 3D white advanced luminous mint teeth whitening toothpaste: Was $14.99, now $11.99, Amazon.com