Even if the bouquets and gifts aren’t your cup of tea, Valentine’s Day – which falls on Tuesday 14 February – is well worth marking in the diary when it comes to supermarket dine-in meals.

Back for Valentine’s Day 2023, with delightful-sounding new additions such as vegan mushroom arancini hearts with truffle dip, Asda’s very own three-course meal for two has landed in store and online for just £15. And yes, that is the price for two people, rather than the price per head.

With meal deals this year from the likes of Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and more generally falling between £15 and £20, which three-course meal you choose will come down to the menus that catch your eye.

As is the standard with supermarket meal deals for two, the three-course feast from Asda includes a choice of starter, main, two sides, a dessert and a bottle of wine. But coming in hot with a sweet toothed-twist, you can plump for a box of chocolates instead of the vino – a gamechanger for chocoholics.

Should your after-dinner plans involve collapsing onto the sofa with said box of chocolates (or vino) in hand, the supermarket even has entertainment covered with the option to claim a Sky Movie voucher with your meal deal for two.

From truffle mac ’n’ cheese starters to a plant-based Wellington, and Italian espresso tiramisu cups for dessert, keep reading for more details on Asda Valentine’s Day meal deal.

Asda Valentine’s Day meal deal

(Asda)

For those who dished up the Asda Valentine’s Day offering last year, the selection for 2023 includes some old favourites along with a total of 17 brand new additions. We love the sound of the vegan mushroom arancini hearts with truffle dip (£3, Asda.com), one of the starters and new additions this year.

If you’re more excited about the savoury than the sweet, there are five starters on the menu, including chicken liver parfait with raspberry jelly £3, Asda.com), the vegan mushroom arancini hearts mentioned before, and truffle mac ’n’ cheese with slow-cooked British beef (£3, Asda.com).

Indecisive foodies may have trouble picking from the eight main courses, which include sirloin steak with smoked garlic butter (£7, Asda.com); duck breasts with morello cherry sauce (£7, Asda.com); cod filet with samphire (£7, Asda.com); Aberdeen angus beef burger with smoky bacon and cheese heart (£7, Asda.com); nduja-stuffed chicken parcel (£7, Asda.com); and a plant-based Wellington (£7, Asda.com). It’s worth noting the Wellington is the only vegetarian and vegan main course.

Read more: What to expect from Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day meal deal

You can choose two sides to accompany your main dish, from the likes of chantenay carrots (£2.50, Asda.com), triple-cooked chips (£2.50, Asda.com) and truffle mac ’n’ cheese (£2.50, Asda.com), while desserts include Italian espresso tiramisu cups (£3, Asda.com)and a dark Belgian chocolate heart with raspberry (£3, Asda.com).

If you love chocolate, the option to choose between a bottle of wine and box of chocolates (£7, Asda.com) could be enough to close the deal but, if you prefer a bottle of vino with your meal, merlot (£7, Asda.com) and sauvignon blanc (£7, Asda.com) are among the options.

Available online and in store

