Halloween slot games are very popular at this time of year, with casino gamers flocking to slot sites for their festive fix.

Halloween slots include specific background themes and music, different special symbols and specialised bonus features, adding to a ‘spooky’ game that contributes to the feel of the holidays.

There are a range of slot games made especially with Halloween in mind, with dozens of titles having become beloved games over the years, though the best casino sites also carry a range of new games every year.

Below, we’ve produced a guide to the best Halloween slots, including information on classic Halloween slots and new Halloween themed slots as well as how to choose the right games for you.

Halloween Casino Slots 2025

The below table shows some of the most popular Halloween casino slots in 2025.

Users can expect interesting Halloween-themed games with plenty of special features, all available on casino apps that offer a large variety of games, plenty of promotions for existing customers and a full suite of responsible gambling tools.

Game Provider Where to Play Golden Halloween Winner Inspired William Hill Vegas Big Bass Halloween Pragmatic Play Sky Vegas Happy Halloween Play’n Go Kwiff Casino Lucky Halloween Red Tiger Play OJO Pumpkin Bonanza Playtech Play OJO Halloween Jack NetEnt Mecca Games

These Halloween themed slots represent the strongest seasonal offerings available on the best slots apps.

Golden Halloween Winner from Inspired Gaming delivers solid gameplay mechanics on, wrapped in appropriate seasonal theming.

Pragmatic Play's Big Bas Halloween applies the developer's proven formula to the Halloween concept, whilst Play'n Go's Happy Halloween offers straightforward entertainment at Kwiff Casino, without overcomplicating the experience.

Red Tiger's Lucky Halloween and Playtech's Pumpkin Bonanza, both available on PlayOJO, demonstrate competent game design with functional slots bonus features.

NetEnt's Halloween Jack at Mecca Games maintains the studio's reputation for polished graphics and reliable mechanics.

These titles stand out not through gimmicks but through availability at established UKGC-licensed operators, ensuring proper regulatory oversight and player protection.

Each Halloween slot game offers distinct volatility profiles and feature sets, accommodating different bankroll strategies and playing preferences.

The seasonal theming provides visual interest without compromising gameplay fundamentals, making them viable options for players seeking timely content this month.

Best Halloween Slots Site

We would recommend PlayOJO as the best slot site for Halloween slots.

When you run a search for Halloween themed games in their slot section, there are over 100 results, and no other slot site comes close to this amount of horror-themed slot games.

The PlayOJO welcome offer provides 80 free spins when you sign up and deposit £10, with each spin valued at £0.10 and no wagering requirements included.

However, spins are only available for the slot title Big Bass Bonanza, but existing customers will find a raft of promotions across the site too.

New Halloween Slots for 2025

Here’s a quick run through the best new Halloween slots that have been released this month. Our favourite selections include:

27 Spooky Pumpkins

This is a criss-cross paying video slot that features Respins and a Mystery Symbol.

Players need to land either of the pumpkins on at least two reels to see the remaining reel spun again for up to 100x, or land a mystery win with 3 cauldrons (one from each reel).

This a low volatility game with an RTP of up to 97.9 per cent, with a maximum win of 270x the original stake.

Sweet Rush Bonanza (Halloween version)

This is a Pragmatic Play slot with five rows and six reels, with wins landed when at least eight matching symbols land anywhere on the grid.

In addition, the tumble mechanic causes winning symbols to move off the grid, dropping symbols down to give players another chance to win on the same spin.

The Halloween version of the game comes with a new theme to add to a slot that is high volatility with an RTP of up to 96.5 per cent, and the maximum win on this one is a huge 5000x the stake.

Classic Halloween Slots

Of course, some slots players will always return to the perennial favourites, so we’ve included some detail on a few of the most popular established Halloween themed slots:

Blood Suckers II: This is a popular slot delivered by NetEnt, and it serves as a sequel to Blood Suckers with upgraded graphics and bonus features. The game has 25 paylines, five reels and three rows, with bets available from £0.25 to £250. The game has an RTP of 96.94 per cent – with low volatility – and the maximum win is 1,298x your stake.

This is a popular slot delivered by NetEnt, and it serves as a sequel to Blood Suckers with upgraded graphics and bonus features. The game has 25 paylines, five reels and three rows, with bets available from £0.25 to £250. The game has an RTP of 96.94 per cent – with low volatility – and the maximum win is 1,298x your stake. Halloween Jack: Another NetEnt game, Halloween Jack has a standard grid and classic payline structure along with bonus walking wild re-spins, scatters and a free spins mode. The RTP is 96.28 per cent, and it’s a high-volatility title.

Another NetEnt game, Halloween Jack has a standard grid and classic payline structure along with bonus walking wild re-spins, scatters and a free spins mode. The RTP is 96.28 per cent, and it’s a high-volatility title. 4 Halloween: This is an Espresso Games title that is a 5-reel game with 18 paylines. It has a traditional free spins round, multipliers, and bonus rounds, as well as the usual scatter symbols. The graphics include an updated Halloween-related background and symbols, while the game has an RTP of just over 90 per cent.

This is an Espresso Games title that is a 5-reel game with 18 paylines. It has a traditional free spins round, multipliers, and bonus rounds, as well as the usual scatter symbols. The graphics include an updated Halloween-related background and symbols, while the game has an RTP of just over 90 per cent. Jack O’Lantern: This title is a high-volatility game with an RTP of around 96 per cent. It contains a 5x3 grid and special features including an Expanding Scatter Horseman, a Burning Jack symbol and a special symbol and a mini-game called Fight of the Shadows.

How to Choose the Right Halloween Slot

Below, we’ve provided a breakdown of the main things to consider when choosing your preferred Halloween slots online. You should take the following into account if you’re learning how to play online slots:

Volatility: This refers to the level of risk involved in that slot game, in terms of the size and frequency of pay outs. Low volatility games provide more frequent, smaller wins, while high volatility games provide higher payouts at less frequent intervals. High volatility games are a riskier approach, though the potential payouts are higher.

RTP: Return to Player is the percentage of total wagered money a game pays back to players over time. It is calculated based on thousands of plays by numerous users, not just a single player – so an RTP of 98 per cent does not mean that you can expect to get at least £98 back if you wagered £100. Rather, if the game has an RTP of 98 per cent, the game will return £98 for every £100 wagered by all players.

Bonus features: Take note of any bonus features that your chosen slot game has, especially no deposit free spins if you come across any. Make sure they are easy to understand and easy to use when they do pop up.

Types of slot: Users will need to choose between different types of slot games, from themed slots and video slots to progressive jackpot options, branded slots and Megaways games.

Mobile capability: Some slots are perfectly aligned to perform on apps, though others may function better on desktop sites.

Best Halloween Slot Summary

So, what is the best Halloween slot? Well, that depends on personal preference.

Some of our recommended slots might not fit with your own preferences, while others could be perfect.

Remember to evaluate what type of slot you prefer, as well as its RTP and volatility, any significant features and mobile capability.

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, betting sites, betting apps, casino apps or any other gambling medium.

Always stick to a budget and never chase your losses. It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino bonuses you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.