I tried the bulletproof coffee trend and added MCT oil to my morning cup

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’re remotely into biohacking and health optimisation you might have heard of the bulletproof diet or, more specifically, bulletproof coffee.

The bulletproof coffee recipe was developed by biohacker Dave Asprey and comprises coffee mixed with butter and MCT oil. It’s a high-calorie drink intended to set you up for the day by fuelling your body with healthy fats and energy-boosting components like caffeine.

The benefits are supposedly improved mental clarity, more energy and weight loss. But if you’re unaccustomed to seeing the words “butter” and “weight loss” in the same sentence, you’re not alone. This kind of high-fat diet is favoured by those following ketogenic and paleo protocols but it certainly doesn’t work for everyone and the bulletproof diet has drawn scrutiny from nutritional experts in recent years.

With that said, the bulletproof method has also been celebrated by those that have followed it and enjoyed the positive effects mentioned above. So much so that Asprey launched bulletproof-branded products, including coffee and MCT oil to make following the protocol even easier.

Having never tried MCT oil before and as a huge fan of coffee, I was keen to try the trend for myself so I decided to start my day with bulletproof coffee for a month to test the effects.

What is bulletproof coffee?

Bulletproof coffee doesn’t have to be made using the bulletproof brand. It’s simply a measured mixture of pure coffee, unsalted (preferably organic grass-fed) butter and MCT oil.

Some people drink bulletproof coffee as a replacement for breakfast, however, this isn’t something I’d personally do. While fasting might work for some people, its effects on the female body aren’t overwhelmingly positive. Fasting can affect your hormones, mood and overall health negatively and if you’re planning to work out or have a busy day ahead of you, fuelling up with a healthy breakfast first is advised.

Of course, a calorie deficit is one of the keys to losing weight, however you can achieve this in much healthier ways than swapping a nutritious breakfast for a cup of coffee on an empty stomach. One study found that athletes who took 6 grams or about 1.5 teaspoons of MCTs with food before cycling used more fat instead of carbs for energy, although the difference wasn’t that significant and other studies have shown the fat burning effect is greater for men than for women, don’t assume you have to skip breakfast and go hungry to see any benefits.

I added two tablespoons of Bulletproof MCT oil to my morning coffee but I also ate a healthy breakfast – usually overnight oats, eggs or kefir with fruit and granola. I also added a teaspoon of unsalted organic butter to my coffee in place of my usual barista oat milk.

What is MCT oil?

MCT stands for medium-chain triglyceride and the oil contains medium-length chains of fats called triglycerides. Due to their shorter length, MCTs are digested faster than longer-chain fatty acids found in many other foods. MCT oil is a processed oil sourced from coconut oil or palm kernel oil. MCTs are also found in other foods, such as dairy products.

Your body can convert MCTs into ketones, which provide a fast acting fat-based source of energy for the body when carbohydrate intake is low and some studies suggest that MCT could boost the production of hormones that help you to feel full after eating.

Experts recommend a maximum daily intake of four to seven tablespoons of MCT oil and too much can lead to digestive side effects, including cramping, bloating and diarrhoea so it’s important to measure the amount you’re adding to your coffee carefully.