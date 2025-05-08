Jump to content
I tried the bulletproof coffee trend and added MCT oil to my morning cup

I added MCT oil to my coffee for a month to see if it would actually give me more energy

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Thursday 08 May 2025 10:05 BST
Could adding butter and MCT oil to my morning coffee impact my health?
Could adding butter and MCT oil to my morning coffee impact my health? (Getty Images)

If you’re remotely into biohacking and health optimisation you might have heard of the bulletproof diet or, more specifically, bulletproof coffee.

The bulletproof coffee recipe was developed by biohacker Dave Asprey and comprises coffee mixed with butter and MCT oil. It’s a high-calorie drink intended to set you up for the day by fuelling your body with healthy fats and energy-boosting components like caffeine.

The benefits are supposedly improved mental clarity, more energy and weight loss. But if you’re unaccustomed to seeing the words “butter” and “weight loss” in the same sentence, you’re not alone. This kind of high-fat diet is favoured by those following ketogenic and paleo protocols but it certainly doesn’t work for everyone and the bulletproof diet has drawn scrutiny from nutritional experts in recent years.

With that said, the bulletproof method has also been celebrated by those that have followed it and enjoyed the positive effects mentioned above. So much so that Asprey launched bulletproof-branded products, including coffee and MCT oil to make following the protocol even easier.

Having never tried MCT oil before and as a huge fan of coffee, I was keen to try the trend for myself so I decided to start my day with bulletproof coffee for a month to test the effects.

What is bulletproof coffee?

Bulletproof coffee doesn’t have to be made using the bulletproof brand. It’s simply a measured mixture of pure coffee, unsalted (preferably organic grass-fed) butter and MCT oil.

Some people drink bulletproof coffee as a replacement for breakfast, however, this isn’t something I’d personally do. While fasting might work for some people, its effects on the female body aren’t overwhelmingly positive. Fasting can affect your hormones, mood and overall health negatively and if you’re planning to work out or have a busy day ahead of you, fuelling up with a healthy breakfast first is advised.

Of course, a calorie deficit is one of the keys to losing weight, however you can achieve this in much healthier ways than swapping a nutritious breakfast for a cup of coffee on an empty stomach. One study found that athletes who took 6 grams or about 1.5 teaspoons of MCTs with food before cycling used more fat instead of carbs for energy, although the difference wasn’t that significant and other studies have shown the fat burning effect is greater for men than for women, don’t assume you have to skip breakfast and go hungry to see any benefits.

I added two tablespoons of Bulletproof MCT oil to my morning coffee but I also ate a healthy breakfast – usually overnight oats, eggs or kefir with fruit and granola. I also added a teaspoon of unsalted organic butter to my coffee in place of my usual barista oat milk.

What is MCT oil?

MCT stands for medium-chain triglyceride and the oil contains medium-length chains of fats called triglycerides. Due to their shorter length, MCTs are digested faster than longer-chain fatty acids found in many other foods. MCT oil is a processed oil sourced from coconut oil or palm kernel oil. MCTs are also found in other foods, such as dairy products.

Your body can convert MCTs into ketones, which provide a fast acting fat-based source of energy for the body when carbohydrate intake is low and some studies suggest that MCT could boost the production of hormones that help you to feel full after eating.

Experts recommend a maximum daily intake of four to seven tablespoons of MCT oil and too much can lead to digestive side effects, including cramping, bloating and diarrhoea so it’s important to measure the amount you’re adding to your coffee carefully.

Bulletproof MCT oil

bulletproof MCT oil

When I first started drinking coffee with butter and MCT oil, I have to admit, it didn’t feel right. It was tasty, but I’d been used to a flat white from my coffee machine and was now drinking a fatty oily concoction that had a very different mouthfeel. But I persevered in the name of wellness.

I don’t usually drink coffee every day and I’ll only have one cup per day if I do drink it. During my testing period of a month I I drank more coffee than usual, starting each day with a cup. This might have something to do why with my focus levels improved. Then again, it might have been the healthy fats working their magic. I found that I felt more switched on and generally avoided a mid-morning energy crash while drinking coffee that had been “bulletproofed”.

I’m not that keen on snacking between meals and my high-protein breakfast usually keeps me full until mid afternoon so I didn’t notice a huge change in my metabolism. However plenty of people who do usually reach for a snack before lunch have turned to MCT oil to help stave off cravings and have found success with it.

The oil itself is flavourless so didn’t add or take away from the coffee drinking experience but it needs to be stirred in well to avoid an oily layer that you’ll inevitably swallow when you reach the bottom of the cup.

It doesn’t need to be kept in the fridge so it’s easy to measure into a spoon and add to your morning brew. Obviously the beauty of it being flavourless is that you don’t need to mix it with coffee. Coffee and butter is the formula that Asprey recommends but you can mix MCT oil into tea, smoothies, yogurt, even your morning bowl of porridge. You can also drizzle it over salads and add to any sauces, soups or stews you’re making for an extra hit of energy and potential appetite-management benefits.

Extracted from 100 per cent orangutan-friendly coconut oil, the Bulletproof MCT oil is triple-distilled. Many people avoid products that contain palm oil so if you’re concerned about this, a coconut-based MCT oil is a good option. This oil contains the two most ketogenic MCTs and is smooth, flavourless and easy to store.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that when you’re measuring out and serving this oil it’s best to use metal, glass or ceramic utensils and crockery, or HDPE plastics – MCT oil will react with certain plastics so avoid the disposable party cutlery. In a 473ml bottle, it will last you a decent length of time and comes with a handy pour nozzle to avoid spillages while you’re measuring into a tablespoon.

The verdict: Bulletproof coffee

Personally, after my experience, I still prefer milk in my coffee to butter, so after a month I switched back to my preferred brand of oat milk. However, I continued to add the MCT oil to my morning cup to fuel my body – something I believe is especially important in winter – and to avoid those mid morning energy crashes.

I’m a fan of incorporating healthy fats into my diet and liked the fact that this particular brand uses an ethically sourced oil with no flavour. Despite not noticing any huge changes in metabolism, improved energy and finding healthy ways to top up my resources ahead of a big gym session is always a win for me.

