I tried the bulletproof coffee trend and added MCT oil to my morning cup

Bulletproof MCT oil
When I first started drinking coffee with butter and MCT oil, I have to admit, it didn’t feel right. It was tasty, but I’d been used to a flat white from my coffee machine and was now drinking a fatty oily concoction that had a very different mouthfeel. But I persevered in the name of wellness.
I don’t usually drink coffee every day and I’ll only have one cup per day if I do drink it. During my testing period of a month I I drank more coffee than usual, starting each day with a cup. This might have something to do why with my focus levels improved. Then again, it might have been the healthy fats working their magic. I found that I felt more switched on and generally avoided a mid-morning energy crash while drinking coffee that had been “bulletproofed”.
I’m not that keen on snacking between meals and my high-protein breakfast usually keeps me full until mid afternoon so I didn’t notice a huge change in my metabolism. However plenty of people who do usually reach for a snack before lunch have turned to MCT oil to help stave off cravings and have found success with it.
Read more: Why celebrities like Lizzo are ditching the vegan diet
The oil itself is flavourless so didn’t add or take away from the coffee drinking experience but it needs to be stirred in well to avoid an oily layer that you’ll inevitably swallow when you reach the bottom of the cup.
It doesn’t need to be kept in the fridge so it’s easy to measure into a spoon and add to your morning brew. Obviously the beauty of it being flavourless is that you don’t need to mix it with coffee. Coffee and butter is the formula that Asprey recommends but you can mix MCT oil into tea, smoothies, yogurt, even your morning bowl of porridge. You can also drizzle it over salads and add to any sauces, soups or stews you’re making for an extra hit of energy and potential appetite-management benefits.
Extracted from 100 per cent orangutan-friendly coconut oil, the Bulletproof MCT oil is triple-distilled. Many people avoid products that contain palm oil so if you’re concerned about this, a coconut-based MCT oil is a good option. This oil contains the two most ketogenic MCTs and is smooth, flavourless and easy to store.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that when you’re measuring out and serving this oil it’s best to use metal, glass or ceramic utensils and crockery, or HDPE plastics – MCT oil will react with certain plastics so avoid the disposable party cutlery. In a 473ml bottle, it will last you a decent length of time and comes with a handy pour nozzle to avoid spillages while you’re measuring into a tablespoon.