How much will it cost me to have solar panels fitted?

With energy prices rocketing again there’s never been a better time to buy some solar panels and generate your own electricity.

The process is a simple one: hire a company to pop some solar panels on your roof, as well as some other gadgetry, and you can start using the electricity in your home from your own plug points, slashing your electricity bills.

Before considering solar panel installation, it’s worth doing the maths to measure your own electricity usage. You’ll want to know how much you use and when since the sun, of course, only shines during the day, which is when the power will be delivered.

If you work away from home and want more power after dark, solar panels could still be a good buy. You can sell the energy back to the grid as long as you are willing to shop around for a good deal. Or you can buy a battery to store your energy for when you want it. Depending on your choice, the maths around how quickly you recoup your investment become a bit more complicated.

How much do solar panels cost?

Like any gadget, solar panels vary in cost. Our reviews will help you choose which panels may be best for you.

It’s worth bearing in mind that most fitters will have brands they prefer to supply, so it could be best to choose an installer first, or pick a few brands and then choose a fitter.

Each panel can vary from about £90 to £200 apiece and how many you need will depend on the size of your home and your energy usage. It will also depend on your roof space and how much of it is south facing – the best side in the northern hemisphere.

open image in gallery Panels are fitted on rails to the roof ( Heatable )

You’ll also need an inverter, which converts the DC output from solar panels into an AC output that your home can use. You’ll also need materials to fix it to the roof, cables, a meter and a few other goodies.

A big chunk of the final price is scaffolding and labour costs. These mean that bigger arrays with more panels end up being more cost-effective, since the panels themselves are only a small part of the final bill.

How much do solar panels cost with fitting?

According to fitters Glow Green, a decently sized array of 22 450W panels delivering up to 9.9kW will cost £7,947.43 including fitting.

Their work is guaranteed for five years, but the typical lifespan of the panels is up to 50 years. Smaller arrays with cheaper panels can start from about £5,000.

Are solar panels worth it?

According to Glow Green’s calculations, the system will generate 7,161kW hours of power a year. Adjusting for energy inflation using a figure of 7 per cent and applying a discount rate of 3.5 per cent – an inflationary rate used to value future income in today’s money – the company says the cost of the array can be recouped in about five years.

Lower interest rates, which would indicate slower-rising electricity prices and a customer’s energy use patterns, can all affect this rate and make the payback timeframe longer.

How much you get for exporting the energy you don’t use will also affect the rate of return. Some estimates suggest it could take 13 years but, if the panels last 30 years, that’s still 17 years of “free” electricity from the panels.

Is a solar battery worth it?

Many people will be out during the day and use more electricity to cook and light and heat their homes in the evening.

If you could get as much selling your energy to the grid during the day as your energy company charges you for buying it at night, this would not matter.

But the amounts offered can be pitiful, so storing your own energy could make more sense. You pay about 24.5p per kilowatt hour under the energy price cap and unless you sell to your supplier, the best prices for selling are 12p. Some companies only offer 1-2 pence.

open image in gallery Panels can be fitted on a variety of roofs ( Glow Green )

A battery costs around £5,000 on top of a new solar panel system, according to fitters Heatable. That’s a significant extra spend, which means that breaking even on this investment might take longer than buying a solar panel system on its own.

Doing some rough maths, with a 15-year life and a £5,000 cost, you would need a battery on its own to save you £333 a year, which may prove a tall order on a smaller home.

The maths gets even more complicated because it depends heavily on when you use power and if you can store it in other ways. If you can charge your electric car during the day from your solar panels, you might not need a battery because you will use lots of the power you generate.

If you suffer power outages and want to charge your car at night however, it could be a good plan. You can also use cheap overnight electricity to charge it and use the stored power during the day if you choose a tariff that allows that.

Either way, it’s a good option for those looking to reduce their reliance on the grid and fix their costs away from the volatile pricing of electricity in recent years.

Can you fit solar panels in the garden?

Choosing to install solar panels on your roof is the best way to save space but fitting panels on the ground is cheaper since no scaffolding is needed. Fitting to flat roofs can also reduce costs if they can be accessed without scaffolding.