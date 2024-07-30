Stay hydrated during the heatwave with 50% off our favourite electrolyte

Working out in a heatwave is not for the weak. Whether you’re going for a run or hitting the weights, the rise in temperature can often create an extra barrier between you and your fitness goals. And, while there is no shame in the sweating game, working out when it’s very hot can actually lead to some serious issues.

This is because when we sweat, our body releases many essential minerals such as sodium, potassium and magnesium. And, while hydrating post-workout is a must to top up our water supply, especially in warm weather, it’s not going to replenish those minerals we’ve lost.

But, this is where electrolyte solutions come in. Electrolytes are a group of essential minerals that can be added to liquid as a quick and easy way to supplement drained levels of minerals and vitamins which are lost during high temperatures or a strenuous workout.

The good new is, that one of our tried and tested favourites is now on sale for more than half its original price. If you’re looking to stay hydrated and on top form during the heatwave, here’s everything you need to know about Myprotein’s clear whey electrolyte, including why our tester loves it so much.

Myprotein clear whey electrolyte: Was £29.49, now £13.20, Myprotein.com

Upon trying this electrolyte from Myprotein, our tester was blown away by just how tasty it was, saying: “I genuinely can’t remember having a protein product that has tasted as light and as zingy as this and it’s super easy to drink.”

Beyond its delicious flavours (which are grapefruit, lemon and lime, and grape, for those wondering) this clever drink is packed full of nutrients. Combining the whey protein we all know and love with vitamins B and C as well as electrolytes, this powder makes for a stellar wellness cocktail.

Our tester was delighted that they noticed the benefits of the drink almost immediately. They said: “Mentally, I did notice benefits after drinking it in terms of my energy levels and mood, which might be the electrolytes working or it might just be because it tasted sublime.” They went on to explain: “ There’s also added vitamin C and B vitamins, to contribute to mental focus and overall well being.”

So, if you find the brain fog getting particularly thick during these warmer months, we suggest you treat yourself, body and mind, to the Myprotein clear whey electrolyte, which currently has more than 50 per cent off.

